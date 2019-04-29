Act Fast: Alexa Car Mount Now 44% Off

By now, most homes have at least one Alexa-powered device. But what if you could take Amazon's digital assistant on your next road trip?

The Anker Roav Viva lets you do just that and today only, it's on sale for $41.99. That's $33 off and the lowest price we've seen for this car charger all year. It's also one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this month.

The Roav Viva is a USB car charger that gives you access to Alexa's ever-growing list of skills straight from your car. The device works like any Alexa-enabled device: Just call out Alexa's name and she'll read out the latest news, weather info, or stream music from your favorite provider.

While on the road, you can use the Roav to read out directions to your destination, warn you of real-time traffic delays, or remotely control smart devices in your home. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and then uses your phone's cellular connection to handle queries and streaming.

Its dual USB ports can also be used to charge two devices simultaneously. So even if you don't have a high-tech car, the Roav VIVA can give the most low-tech ride a smart upgrade.