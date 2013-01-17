Trending

Galaxy Note 10.1 Receives Jelly Bean Update

By

Introduces Google Now and Multi-Window support to tablet.

Samsung has released the Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean update for the Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet for U.S. users.

Firmware update version JZO54K is now available for the GT-N8013 Galaxy Note 10.1 Wi-Fi version. Users can obtain it either as an over-the-air (OTA) download or through Kies. The file size is said to be 478.59 MB.

The update will introduce Google Now to the device, as well as several other Jelly Bean features such as Notification Toggles, the option to customize the Notifications Panel, and disabling the brightness slider within the Notifications Panel. Notably, Multi-View is also included.

Verizon is scheduled to launch a 4G LTE version of the Galaxy Note 10.1 that will ship with Jelly Bean installed soon.

 

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 17 January 2013 15:37
    "No update available"
    F**king typical. I spend the extra for unlocked devices and this is all I ever see.

    My Lumia 920 is unlocked and it isn't getting the camera and battery fixes for MONTHS.
    Reply
  • house70 17 January 2013 20:06
    joytech22"No update available"F**king typical. I spend the extra for unlocked devices and this is all I ever see.My Lumia 920 is unlocked and it isn't getting the camera and battery fixes for MONTHS.As stated, you can install this via Kies. You can download the package and install it manually.
    Reply
  • Hellbound 18 January 2013 04:28
    My note 10.1 was great before the update, now its awesome. There was one minor bug though. After the initial update I wasn't able to view videos on my media enabled pc. A factory reset fixed the problem.
    Reply