Trending

CES 2010: LG Unveils 100mbit Mobile Speeds

By

Mobile download speeds at 100 Mbps? That's right, and it's from LG. Life's Good.

LG Electronics is demonstrating Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology at its booth at CES 2010, dazzling attendees with download speeds of 100 Mbps. LTE, according to the company, is the world's next generation mobile communication service technology. Essentially this could provide consumers the pipeline to download an entire movie to a mobile phone in just one minute.

"For many years, LG Electronics has pioneered the advancement of LTE technology, the main artery of 4G mobile communications," said Dr. Skott Ahn, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "We will continue to introduce more LTE devices in line with LTE commercialization efforts that will go into effect this year."

LG Electronics demonstrated the blazing fast download speeds by hooking up LG's LTE USB Modem and steaming full HD video. The company said that in addition to the 100 Mbps downstream, consumers will receive a blazing hot 50 Mbps upload capacity. This alone will make for richer video conferencing and mobile Internet surfing on the go.

Along with the LTE USB Modem, LG Electronics is also displaying its "handover" technology that enables seamless network conversion between LTE and CDMA networks. LG also said that it's collaborating with Verizon Wireless to demonstrate "the advanced capabilities and applications made possible by LTE networks." For more info, head here.

More on CES 2010.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ukcal 08 January 2010 01:30
    That is quite something. By the time this becomes mainstream I imagine phones will have larger resolutions to better utilise the faster speed, because it would certainly be of very little benefit to normal mobile web browsing and transferring video at a resolution of 320 x 240, for example.
    Reply
  • Dandalf 08 January 2010 01:39
    By the time this becomes mainstream Ukcal, so many people will be lumping onto the network with their smartphones tablets and netbooks, I wouldn't be at all surprised if its speed was dragged back down to what we have today anyway.
    Reply
  • ukcal 08 January 2010 02:04
    Very good point, Dandalf, +1
    Reply
  • anamaniac 08 January 2010 03:43
    Thet's pretty cool.
    When will Canada get it? 5 years right? =D

    Screw mobile... I want to move to Japan for their $60/month gigabit down and gigabit up fiber optic...
    Reply
  • liemfukliang 08 January 2010 04:43
    Wait, If Canada 5 years, then when will Indonesia get it? 15 years? Event if Indonesia get it now, with the dumb GM (General Manager), it set the fair usage to 500 MB, and the speed to 6 KB/s. So what is the point of this 100 MB/s?
    Reply
  • brother shrike 08 January 2010 05:15
    They better invent better batteries, then, because I don't think it would make it to 50%.
    Reply
  • ac21365 08 January 2010 05:50
    DandalfBy the time this becomes mainstream Ukcal, so many people will be lumping onto the network with their smartphones tablets and netbooks, I wouldn't be at all surprised if its speed was dragged back down to what we have today anyway.
    That pretty much covers it. Telco's are going the way of full-out ISP's, but even our land-based carriers can barely dish out 30+mbit speeds over DOCSIS3 (by no fault of the standard itself).

    Max theoretical bandwidth is one thing... Greedy Cell Carriers... A whole different ball game.
    Reply