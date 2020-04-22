Motorola Edge Plus review (hands on)

Motorola wants back in on the flagship phone arms race. After several years of staying out of the scuffle — all the while committing to the semi-premium Moto Z series and its roster of mediocre Moto Mods — the company is finally delivering a $1,000 phone that it believes will take the fight to the Samsung Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro.

It’s called the Motorola Edge Plus. And to Motorola’s credit, the Edge Plus does have just about everything you could ask for in a flagship phone in 2020, between its wraparound 6.7-inch, 90-Hz OLED display, gigantic 5,000-mAh battery and quad-lens camera array that even borrows the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s centerpiece 108-megapixel primary shooter.

It’s also a Verizon exclusive, in true Motorola fashion. That always stings, but it’s especially painful this time around, because the Edge Plus is far and away the most exciting handset to come out of the Chicago-based phone maker in quite some time. Tom’s Guide was able to go hands on with the device ahead of its May 14 launch; here are our impressions on how it’s shaping up in advance of our full Motorola Edge Plus review.

Motorola Edge Plus review: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge Plus will cost $999 and begins shipping on May 14. Like so many of its Droid-branded predecessors, it will be exclusive to Verizon’s network in the U.S.

Motorola plans to sell a cheaper model, just called the Motorola Edge, this summer, that will be available unlocked and on other carriers. However, that phone will swap out the Edge Plus’ Snapdragon 865 processor for a lower-spec Snapdragon 765 CPU, and make some other specs concessions to achieve its lower price.

The Edge Plus comes in one configuration, with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 12GB of superfast LPDDR5 RAM. Both of those specs equal the OnePlus 8 Pro, which costs $100 less than the Edge Plus will. However, being that the Edge Plus will be offered by Verizon, Motorola’s phone has been developed to support the full range of Big Red’s network, including its millimeter-wave 5G infrastructure — something the OnePlus 8 Pro cannot claim.

Motorola Edge Plus review: Design

The name of Motorola’s new flagship is derived from its display, and it’s that display that informs most of the Edge Plus’ design. Motorola has christened this an “Endless Edge” panel, because it curves a full 90 degrees around the left and right sides of the phone. It’s sort of like the screen on the new OnePlus 8 Pro, except more extreme.

In fact, the curve on this display is the most dramatic we’ve ever seen, from any phone. Holding the Edge Plus in your hand, you begin to worry about inadvertently interacting with the screen when you don’t mean to. That’s something we encountered when we reviewed both of OnePlus’ new phones, though Motorola says it’s gone to great lengths to tune the Edge Plus’ palm rejection software so that the curve doesn’t frustrate users. We’ll evaluate that for ourselves once we get to spend more time with the final production model.

The Edge Plus is a very striking flagship, though. Between its sharp corners, super-narrow 21:9 proportions and prominent pill-shaped rear camera module, this looks unlike any Motorola phone that’s come before it. It sort of resembles the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, except chunkier, owing to its larger battery.

On the top, however, you’ll find one feature the Note 10 lacks — a headphone jack. Motorola says it brought the 3.5-millimeter port back due to consumer feedback. That’s commendable, considering most of the phone makers that have ditched the jack in their high-end models haven’t gone back on their decisions.

Even if you don’t take advantage of that audio port, Motorola says it poured lots of attention into the Edge Plus’ stereo speakers to make them the loudest ever in a smartphone. The device also utilizes software developed by a company called Waves Audio to enhance the sound those speakers deliver.

The Edge Plus did indeed get mighty loud during our brief hands-on session, though we couldn’t discern a marked difference in audio quality compared to other phones. We certainly plan to put those speakers through their paces for our full review.

One final point on the Edge Plus’ design, and it’s a downer: Motorola has neglected to make this device IP-certified water resistant, which is actually pretty rare these days. Nearly all high-end models from all the major phone makers can be submerged without damage, but the Edge Plus only boasts protection against spills and splashes.

Motorola Edge Plus review: Display

As for the Edge Plus’ display itself, it’s a quad-HD+ OLED panel with a 90-Hz refresh rate. In terms of smoothness, 90 Hz is more fluid than the 60 Hz you get from most phones, but less than the 120 Hz offered by the Galaxy S20 line and OnePlus 8 Pro. The Google Pixel 4 and the regular OnePlus 8 also tout 90 Hz panels.

Motorola says this screen can produce 10-bit color, with DCI-P3 calibration for lifelike hues and HDR10+ support for the best dynamic range possible. Additionally, when the phone is sleeping, an optional Edge Lighting setting will animate the outer portions of the display to reflect charging status, notifications and so on. This is hardly an innovative feature — the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge famously brought this kind of functionality to most users’ attention in 2015 — though you can have it in Motorola’s latest offering if you remember it fondly.

Motorola Edge Plus review: Camera

Motorola has never been particularly renowned for their cameras, but the Edge Plus looks to change that reputation for the better. It’ll make the effort with a quad-lens rear camera system that most interestingly of all utilizes the very same 108-MP sensor found in the $1,399 Galaxy S20 Ultra. Here, though, you can have it in a device that costs $400 less.

As for the other cameras on the Edge Plus, they comprise an 8-MP telephoto capable of 3x optical zoom, a 16-MP ultrawide lens and a time-of-flight depth sensor, which is inconspicuously hiding in the stripe adjacent to the flash.

Motorola is very proud of what the Edge Plus can accomplish with that main 108-MP optic, though. Like a few of the company’s past phones, it utilizes quad-pixel binning, which in this case results in 27-MP shots with optimal exposure and dynamic range that should be especially useful in low light. There’s also optical and electronic image stabilization on that lens as well as the telephoto, which Motorola says allows the Edge Plus to record remarkably smooth video.

You’ll also be able to capture 20-MP stills as you’re recording from the main camera, and the company tells us the resulting shots won’t be compressed screenshots of recorded videos — rather, they’ll be full-resolution shots that rival what you’d be able to get if you were snapping photos under normal circumstances.

Motorola Edge Plus review: Performance and 5G

Like so many other Android flagships, the Edge Plus benefits from Snapdragon 865 power. With 12GB of speedy LPDDR5 RAM, we expect this phone to be neck-and-neck with the OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of overall performance. But what’s more interesting is what Motorola’s done on the 5G side of things.

Motorola claims the Edge Plus is the fastest 5G phone in the world, thanks to a unique antenna array and clever tuning by the company’s engineers. It is a somewhat vague claim, it has to be said, as the company never provided data speed comparisons against other 5G phones during our briefing. For what it’s worth, Motorola says the Edge Plus was able to record just over 4 Gbps downlink in a “simulated” 5G mmWave environment, though current 5G networks cannot deliver that kind of performance today.

The Edge Plus will also support Verizon’s sub-6GHz 5G bands, when that network launches later this year.

Motorola Edge Plus review: Battery and charging

With that fast-refresh display and 5G capability, the Edge Plus is obviously going to need all the battery power it can get. To that end, Motorola has fitted this phone with a 5,000-mAh power pack that it claims will keep the Edge Plus up and running for two full days of use. It can even reverse charge other devices.

There’s wireless and wired charging onboard, though the wired “fast” charging system only tops out at 15 watts. That’s half the wattage of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s wired and wireless Warp Charge systems, and well below the 25-watt adapters Samsung ships with its flagships. The Edge Plus’ battery is bigger than any of those phones’ batteries, though — barring the S20 Ultra’s — so we hope 15 watts is enough to get it juiced up in a reasonable amount of time.

Motorola Edge Plus review: Software

Motorola is launching a new initiative with the Edge Plus called My UX. The company was careful to point out that it doesn’t consider this its own Android skin in the vein of, say, Samsung’s One UI; Motorola says it’s committed to offering a pure Android 10 experience supported by Google apps front and center.

However, My UX is designed to add some opportunities for customization that the stock operating system lacks, like a subtle theming engine that allows you to change Android’s accent colors and the shape of home screen icons. (Ironically, Google recently introduced a similar personalization suite, but only for its own Pixel devices.)

There’s also a tab with shortcuts positioned on the display edge that you can pull out for quick access to frequently used apps, and new gestures for easier access to aspects of the interface, like the notification shade. Motorola’s iconic physical shortcuts, like twisting to launch the camera and chopping to activate the flashlight, will return in the Edge Plus as well.

Motorola Edge Plus review: Outlook

It’s good to see Motorola pool all of its expertise and resources into a flagship phone for the first time in roughly half a decade. The question is, will anyone notice?

I think they will. Many critics will compare the Edge Plus to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, because it has a similarly-sized screen and Samsung is the king of premium Android handsets. But the Edge Plus reminds me more of the OnePlus 8 Pro, because it offers a lot of power for a reasonable price, and is arriving from an outsider to the flagship segment.

I could easily see power users opting for the Edge Plus over alternative options for its superfast 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and because it touts 256GB of storage out of the box. Likewise, I think some discerning buyers will be swayed by Motorola’s 5G speed claims.

But then, we cannot ignore the elephant in the room, and it’s a familiar beast for Motorola, 10 long years since the very first Droid debuted — the Verizon exclusivity. The double-edged sword of marketing a device that is optimized for a carrier’s highly-specialized network is that you won’t be able to get that phone off-contract.

Not everyone’s a Verizon subscriber, of course, nor wants to be. And in this day and age when so many phones are available through multiple carriers as well as unlocked, it’s hard to imagine anyone switching to Big Red for an Android phone that, while powerful, shares so many features with so many other, similarly-priced Android phones.

Thus, the Motorola Edge Plus will have to be awfully good to pull buyers away from Samsung and OnePlus’ grasp. Look forward to our full Motorola Edge Plus review in a week's time, when we’ll find out if it meets the hype.