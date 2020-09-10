Mega is easy to use, performs well, and has a generous 15 GB free plan, but it lacks some advanced features that larger businesses look for.

Mega is one of the longest-running cloud hosting services available today, with its roots going back to the popular Megaupload file hosting site created in 2005. Though best known for its consumer file-sharing product, Mega also has business plans for cloud storage and file sharing.

In this Mega review, we look at whether the product has the features and performance to make it one of the best cloud storage options for business.

Mega: Plans and pricing

Mega has a free plan for individuals that includes 15 GB of file storage. Free plans have a dynamic transfer quota that depends on the amount of bandwidth that Mega can spare. Paid individual plans start at €4.99 ($5.89) per month for 400 GB of storage and 1 TB bandwidth. At €29.99 ($35.41) per month, you can store 16 TB of data and transfer 16 TB per month.

Business plans are €10 ($11.83) per user per month, with a minimum of three users. This allows for unlimited storage and bandwidth, subject to terms and conditions.

Features

Individual Mega plans are relatively simple. Besides uploading files to your cloud space, you can install apps that watch certain folders for changes, keeping them all in sync across devices. Sharing files is straightforward, and you can set shared links to be password protected or expire after a certain amount of time.

Mega Business accounts include user management tools and secure chat. You don’t get as many integrations with third-party apps as you do with a top-tier business cloud hosting service like Box, but the price is right, and all the most important features that your team needs are available.

Interface and in use

Mega has desktop apps for Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well as mobile apps for iOS and Android. Browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Edge speed up the application and improve its security. There’s even a command-line tool for Windows, Mac, Linux, and NAS devices so you can build your own scripts to automate certain tasks that you do with Mega.

In our testing, upload and download speeds were excellent. The desktop app includes a few tricks too. You can throttle the app’s use of bandwidth, for example, and specify file types to ignore when syncing.

Overall, Mega’s interface strikes a good balance between simplicity and functionality for most small businesses.

Support

Mega’s first line of support is the knowledgebase, and on the whole, it’s a good one. Broken down into eight sections, the Help Center has hundreds of FAQs with detailed instructions on how to use the service’s features. We would have liked to have seen more screenshots and videos, though.

If you don’t find the answer to your query, you can contact support via email. In our testing, we got a reply to our queries in about five to six hours, which is about average for the cloud hosting industry. Paid accounts are prioritized over free accounts.

Security

One of Mega’s strengths is its security. Mega uses end-to-end encryption protected by a unique root encryption key. This means that no one else can see the files that you store on Mega, not even Mega employees. While in transfer, files are heavily encrypted, so your team can work remotely without security issues.

You can make voice and video calls through Mega that are end-to-end encrypted, so all communication with team members over the internet is secure. You can enable two-factor authentication on your account, automatically wipe all local metadata when you log out, and view a session’s history.

The competition

Mega doesn’t offer many integrations with popular web applications, instead operating mostly as a separate piece of software. If your company uses software such as G Suite, Adobe Creative Cloud, Salesforce, or Oracle NetSuite, it may be better to choose a cloud hosting service that integrates well with them. Box, for example, has integrations with over 1,400 applications.

For a comparable service to Mega at a better price, consider iDrive. You can get 2 TB of storage for the equivalent of $5.79/month, and in our testing, iDrive performed just as well as Mega.

Final verdict

Mega has perfected all the basic requirements for a cloud hosting service. It has a transparent pricing model, great apps for desktop and mobile, and a free plan with a generous 15 GB limit.

But Mega doesn’t offer too much for larger teams that need fine-grained control over file access and integration with other popular applications. While it's possible to automate some of your workflows using the command-line tool and Mega apps, there are many other cloud hosting services that can be integrated more easily with your existing infrastructure. Depending on your needs, the in-application voice and video calls may be just a gimmick or seal the deal.

That said, Mega’s focus on end-to-end encryption makes it an excellent choice if you need to store important private documents.