Young Rock trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about The Rock's new show

Even if you met The Rock when crowds cried "Die Rocky Die!" Young Rock is gonna show you a whole new Dwayne. And this time he's telling his own story.

Co-created by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Fast Five, The Scorpion King), Young Rock is a new sitcom coming to NBC that tracks Johnson through being 10, 15 and 20 years old.

Oh, and don't think The Rock himself has suddenly become camera-shy: he's going to be the series' narrator. The first Young Rock trailer gives us a glimpse of what it might be, and we're thinking he's going to be like Daniel Stern for The Wonder Years, only funnier.

Young Rock trailer

This preview clip for Young Rock (which isn't a trailer but comes pretty close) shows us a little bit of each version of DJ, though the eldest Rock gets the least time. The footage primarily focuses on high school-aged DJ, who's walking around high school with a mustache and a lack of self confidence over his first name.

We also see a super-precocious youngest Rock, getting advice from his father (a wrestler Rocky Johnson). Rocky doesn't really take the wisdom to heart, but he does show the same penchant for tequila found in present-day Rock.

Young Rock is going to be here quite soon. In an Instagram post promoting the series, and debuting its first trailer, Johnson noted the series will be "hitting your living rooms" on NBC on Sunday, February 16.

The series will air at 8 p.m., and appear on NBC's Peacock streaming service the next day. NBC is available on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services.

Young Rock cast

As the trailer shows, Young Rock has three different actors playing Dwayne Johnson throughout his youth. So don't go expecting to get a whole lot of the trailblazin, eyebrow-raisin, jabroni-beatin The People's Champ who made a whole lot of money for the WWF. Johnson (possibly just his voice) will appear as narrator.

The Young Rock cast is made up of primarily unknown actors, with Adrian Groulx (10-year old Dwayne) and Bradley Constant (Dwayne at 15) taking on the younger Rock roles, while Uli Latukefu (Marco Polo, Alien: Covenant) is 20-year-old Dwayne.

Stacey Leilua plays his mother Ata, Joseph Lee Anderson is his father Rocky and Ana Tuisila will be Johnson's grandmother Lia Maivia.