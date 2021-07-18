WWE Money In The Bank 2021 live stream: how to watch, match card and start time

WWE Money In The Bank start time Money In The Bank main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT today (Sunday, July 18).

Kickoff show: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. ET (includes SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos).

It's time for the WWE Money In The Bank live stream, and our hearts are tracking what happens with The New Day. While this is definitely the start of a new-era for WWE (both the briefcases and live crowd suggest as much), Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E all have a lot potentially happening, as MVP has been trying to drive a wedge in the popular trio.

And in addition to this being the second fan-attended PPV since the start of the pandemic, the likes of Becky Lynch, John Cena, Goldberg, Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks and Brock Lesnar have all been mentioned as returning over the last months.

On top of that, we've got one hell of a card. The Men's Money In The Bank ladder match is filled with wrestlers deserving of a world title shot, and our heart goes for Big E. That said, it's not hard to imagine Riddle scootering around with the briefcase, which is filled with smoke whenever he opens it.

On top of that, you've got Kofi Kingston challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship, and the champ has a renewed vigor about himself. Rumor has it that he faces Goldberg after this (though we'd rather he fight Lesnar at SummerSlam).

As for the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase, the story as of late gives momentum to Liv Morgan. That said, Nikki A.S.H. could also take the title shot, as it certainly appeals to a section of the WWE core demos. That said, we'd rather Zelina Vega or Naomi get this one.

Roman Reigns looks like a lock to defeat Edge in the Universal Championship defense, and all eyes are waiting for John Cena to show up and challenge Reigns for SummerSlam, as has been leaked out.

How to watch WWE Money In The Bank live streams with a VPN

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE Money In The Bank live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

WWE Money In The Bank live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch WWE Money In The Bank in the U.S. is Peacock, which has a 7-day free trial of Peacock Premium, the tier you will need for this event.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

WWE Money In The Bank streams in the UK and around the world

The rest of the world will grab WWE Money In The Bank live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay. While those in the states pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

WWE Money In The Bank card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

vs. Kofi Kingston Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge

vs. Edge Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Asuka vs. Naomi

vs. Zelina Vega vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Asuka vs. Naomi Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison

vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

vs. Charlotte Flair Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders

vs. The Viking Raiders Kickoff show match: SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos