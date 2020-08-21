Where to buy Chromebooks — these retailers have stock

Thousands of students will soon begin a new semester of online learning. As a result, the demand for cheap laptops is higher than ever. Chromebooks, in particular, are selling out fast to the point where many are left wondering where to buy Chromebooks.

While popular retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are sold out of the most popular Chromebooks, not all hope is lost. If you're wondering where to buy Chromebooks, we're rounding up where you can still find them in stock along with the best Chromebook deals you can still get. (Not sure which Chromebook is right for you? Make sure to check out our guide to today's best Chromebooks).

Where to buy Chromebooks

Where to buy Chromebooks — under $299

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: $199 @ Adorama

If you're strapped for cash, the Lenovo 100e Chromebook is your best bet. This $199 Chromebook has been near-impossible to find in stock. However, it's current available at Adorama. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It's perfect for young children or basic Internet work. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. It can survive 30-inch drops onto steel and its keyboard withstands up to 12 ounces of liquid. The laptop's ports are also secured with reinforced brackets. It features a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: was $377 now $299 @ Adorama

As more kids opt for in-home learning, cheap laptops have become harder to find. However, Adorama has the HP Chromebook 14 in stock — and on sale — for $299. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage.View Deal

Where to buy Chromebooks — under $499

Samsung Chromebook (2020): $359 @ Amazon

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is the perfect laptop for kids or anyone in search of a capable, affordable machine. It has been coming in and out of stock at Amazon. This 2020 model features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Atom x5-E8000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD slot). View Deal

Acer Chromebook 15: $439 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 15 a stylish Chromebook that can be used by students or just about anyone else. It features a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Atom x5-E8000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB eMMC. It also comes with a NexiGo 32GB microSD card. View Deal

Where to buy Chromebooks — over $500

HP Chromebook x360: was $629 now $529 @ Best Buy

Unlike most Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook x360 packs a 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, which means it should deliver better-than-average performance. It also features a 1080p LCD, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC. The 2-in-1 is an excellent laptop deal if you require a Chromebook with a little extra muscle power. You'll need an edu-based e-mail to sign up for Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to get this price.View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $549 @ Samsung

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4K for as little as $549 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. Eligible devices include items like the iPhone 6s ($100 credit) or the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 ($75 credit). As for the laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 is one of the few Chromebooks to pack a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It also features a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's one of the best looking and best performing laptops you'll find. View Deal

Pixelbook Go (i5/8GB/128GB): was $849 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Pixelbook Go packs solid performance and great battery life into a super-slim design. This model features a 13.3-inch 1080p touch screen, 1.3GHz Core i5-8200Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Shop today's best Chromebook deals Reduced Price Acer Chromebook 314 CB314-H -... Amazon Prime £229.99 £214 View ACER CB314 14" Chromebook -... Currys PC World £219.97 View Acer 314 Chromebook Laptop,... John Lewis £229.99 View Acer Chromebook 314 Intel... very.co.uk £229.99 View Show More Deals

Where to buy Chromebooks — specs to look for

Chromebooks are powered by Chrome OS, Google's cloud-based operating system. This fast and powerful Linux-based OS relies on Google's suite of applications to function. Among G Suite's apps are Gmail for email, and Drive for storage. Meanwhile, G Suite productivity tools like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides mimic Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, respectively.

That means that rather than storing documents and photos directly onto the Chromebook's local storage drive, they're stored in the cloud. As a result of the simple OS, Chromebook specs tend to be less complex than their Window-based counterparts. That's why you'll see Chromebooks with 32GB of eMMC storage instead of a 256GB SSD.

While Chromebooks aren't ideal for tackling heavy graphics tasks, they'll get you through day to day computing. What's more, select Chromebook can run Android apps and Linux OS without having to rely on a dual boot which makes it great for developers.