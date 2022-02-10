Watch these 7 Hulu movies before they leave in February 2022

Movies come and go on Hulu, just like every other streaming service, every month. So while February brings a ton of new titles to Hulu (including Nightmare Alley and Free Guy), it’s also the end of the road for others. This is your last chance to watch many movies leaving Hulu, including our seven recommendations.

Our list is led by Glory, the historical drama about the first Black regiment in the Union Army during the Civil War. It stars Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Andre Brauger as soldiers who bravely battle Confederates. Other titles that are expiring include two David Fincher films, the black comedy Election and the thriller Fight Club (in this one case, we have to talk about Fight Club).

Here are our picks for the seven movies you should watch before they leave Hulu in February 2022. For other options, check out the best movies on Hulu right now and new movies and shows to watch this week . Oh, and if you have Netflix? Check out our list of the 11 Netflix movies before they leave this month.

Election

Leaving: February 28

The bogus election fraud theories of the real world are a bummer; why not cry-laugh at the extremely low-stakes fraud perpetrated in this acerbic satire. Reese Witherspoon stars as Tracy Flick, a type-A overachieving teen running for high school president. Her campaign is sabotaged by civics teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), who resents Tracy’s role in getting his friend fired (which, by the way, was more than warranted, because that teacher was having sex with Tracy, his underage student). McAllister encourages a popular football player to run against Tracy, but when she seems poised to win the race anyway, he takes matters into his own hands.

Fight Club

Leaving: February 28

Yeah, yeah, the first rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club. We’re breaking that rule for a minute to get you to watch or re-watch David Fincher’s psychological thriller before it leaves Hulu. An unnamed man (Edward Norton) suffers from insomnia and ennui from his boring office job (which he explains with delightfully dry voice-over narration). He meets a soap salesman (Brad Pitt), who provokes him into a fistfight. When he finds the experience cathartic and exhilarating, the men form a Fight Club. But Tyler begins recruiting the other men to commit criminal acts in the name of anti-materialism. Troubled, our narrator investigates Tyler’s background and is shocked by what he finds.

The French Connection

Leaving: February 28

The 1971 crime drama is considered one of the greatest films ever made. It won the Best Picture Oscar, as well as trophies for director William Friedkin, writer Ernest Tidyman and lead actor Gene Hackman. The story, based on true events, follows NYPD detectives Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle (Hackman) and Buddy "Cloudy" Russo (Roy Schneider) as they pursue a massive shipment of heroin coming into the city via French smuggler Alain Charnier (Fernando Rey). Their investigation takes them on one of the most famous car chases in cinema history.

Glory

Leaving: February 28

Here’s an excellent movie to watch to commemorate Black History Month. Denzel Washington broke out in a big way and won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as an iron-willed former enslaved man who becomes a private in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the Union Army's first Black regiment during the Civil War. Matthew Broderick portrays the regiment’s real-life colonel, Robert Gould Shaw, who leads his band of men into a bloody, brutal battle. Morgan Freeman and Andre Braugher also star. For more Black History month recommendations, check out our list of the best Black movies .

Gone Girl

Leaving: February 28

Hmm, where are David Fincher’s movies going? Well, whatever their next destination, you can still catch Fight Club and Gone Girl on Hulu before they leave at the end of February. Based on Gillian Flynn’s novel, Gone Girl centers on the disappearance of Amy (Rosamund Pike) and the subsequent police and media spotlight on her husband, Nick (Ben Affleck). Fincher adds his signature style to the story, which results in a creepy, twist-filed and often darkly funny psychological cat-and-mouse game. This is pulp fiction in its highest, but still entertaining, form.

Trolls World Tour

Leaving: February 28

Way back, at the beginning of the pandemic, one brave film did something none had done before — open in theaters and drop on a streaming service at the same time! That movie? Trolls World Tour. Since its release in April 2020, many other films have done the day-and-date thing (most notably, every Warner Bros. title on HBO Max). But an animated musical comedy showed all of them the way. The sequel to 2016’s Trolls follows Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) as they seek to unite the troll tribes and their differing music genres.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Leaving: February 28

See Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp and Juliette Lewis when they were basically babies in Lasse Hallstrom’s sensitive coming-of-age drama. DiCaprio netted his first Oscar nomination as the mentally impaired Arnie, whose older brother Gilbert (Depp) cares for him and their morbidly obese mother. Gilbert meets and grows closer to a young woman named Becky (Lewis), but his obligations threaten to derail their romance. When Arnie acts out, Gilbert snaps and causes discord in their family.

Everything leaving Hulu in February 2022

Leaving 2/4/22

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Leaving 2/5/22

Antebellum

Leaving 2/10/22

Tonight You're Mine

Leaving 2/13/22

The Dictator

Leaving 2/14/22

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

The Hate U Give

Logan

Leaving 2/28/22

1984

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

All Is Lost

The Ambassador

An American Citizen

The Apparition

The Babysitter

Behind Enemy Lines

Beyond JFK

Broken Arrow

Carpool

Casualties of War

Clockstoppers

The Conversation

Crocodile Dundee

Deck the Halls

Don't Say a Word

The Duchess

Election

Fight Club

Flightplan

The French Connection

Glory

Gone Girl

Goodbye Lover

The Haunting

Hidalgo

Hide and Seek

Holy Man

The Hunted

The Hunter

Intersection

The Interview

The January Man

Kollek

The Last Castle

Liar

Lost In Space

The Love Guru

Mean Creek

The Mexican

The New Age

The Nutcracker

Open Range

The Princess Bride

Q&A

Racing With the Moon

The Raid 2

Role Models

Roxanne

The Saint

Second Best

Semi-Pro

Seven

Shanghai Noon

She's Out of My League

Sinister

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sommersby

Space Jam

Step Up

The Stepfather

The Stepford Wives

Stripper

Sunchaser

That Night

That Thing You Do!

Todo Cambia

Trolls World Tour

Turtle Beach

What a Girl Wants

What's Eating Gilbert Grape