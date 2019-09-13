Walmart Already Has the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro On Sale

Heads up, Apple fans. iPhone 11 preorders are now live and if you're looking to save some cash on your preorder (and who isn't), Walmart has the first dollar-off iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro sale we've seen.

The mega-retailer is taking $50 off all iPhone 11 models when you preorder direct through Walmart. You'll pay $649 for the iPhone 11, $949 for the iPhone 11 Pro, and $1,049 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It's the best iPhone 11 discount we've seen so far, especially if you don't have an older phone to trade in.

Apple iPhone 11: was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

The iPhone 11 is one of the best iPhone values we've seen from Apple in quite some time. Walmart is piling on the savings and taking $50 off preorders. View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: was $999 now $949 @ Walmart

With its three cameras, longer battery life, and A13 Bionic CPU, the new iPhone 11 Pro could raise the smartphone bar to a whole new level. Preorder your device through Walmart and save $50. View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: was $1,099 now $1,049

The ultimate premium phone, the iPhone 11 Max sports a 6.5-inch (2688 x 1242) LCD, which is bigger than the iPhone 11 Pro's 5.8-inch LCD. It also gives you an extra hour of battery life. It's now $50 off. View Deal

It's worth pointing out that Walmart's landing page says $100 off. However, that's $100 off Walmart's Everyday Low Price. In reality, you're getting $50 off the Apple Store's price, which is still a solid deal.

Existing Verizon and AT&T subscribers can upgrade to any new iPhone by preordering online. All orders will qualify for free 2-day shipping.

Alternatively, new and existing AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint customers can reserve any iPhone 11 model and then pick up and activate their iPhone at any Walmart store.

If you're looking for outright value, the iPhone 11 is going to be hard to beat. Surprisingly, it's $50 cheaper than 2018's iPhone XR, which debuted at $749. It rocks the same A13 Bionic processor as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, but lacks the triple camera interface.