UFC 252 live stream: How to watch Miocic vs Cormier 3, TV channel, card and odds

UFC 252 date and time UFC 252 is today (Sat. Aug. 15), and broadcasts from UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The main card starts at 10 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Pacific | 3 a.m. GMT). UFC 252 main prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims begin at 6.

We loved Fight Island, but the UFC 252 live stream is going to be broadcast from UFC's true home: Las Vegas. And it's headlined by a rubber match of one of the most interesting rivalries in a while: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3 -- for the heavyweight title.

And you wouldn't be crazy for thinking this one's ending with a KO blow. The previous outings between Miocic and Cormier both ended with knockouts, with Cormier winning first and Miocic getting his win back last time. Also, Miocic wouldn't be wrong for entering this match with a bit of bloodlust.

That's because Miocic's been out of commission ever since he faced Cormier, suffering from eye-pokes (what is this, pro wrestling?) from the former Olympic wrestler. That being said, Cormier probably wants to go out on a high note, as this match is expected to be his last, having delayed retirement at 40 (he's 41 now) to get things squared away with Miocic.

Elsewhere on the card, expect theatrics from the wild-haired Sean O'Malley, who's earned headlines by professing his appreciation for marijuana. Who knows what he and commentator/interviewer/podcaster Joe Rogan will discuss tonight.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC 252 live streams online:

Where to live stream UFC 252 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 252 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, are you? Prelims are live on both ESPN and ESPN+, so those with ESPN can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 252. While UFC 252 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 252 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 252 offer. View Deal

Oh, and the early prelims, listed below are only on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 252 Early Prelim fights start at 7 p.m. on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. Eastern are on both ESPN Plus and ESPN, and the latter is available on most major cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

How to watch UFC 252 in the U.K.

Those staying up extra late -- until 3 a.m.! -- in the UK will watch UFC 252 live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport. The BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 per month and will get you access to UFC 252, as well as Premier League fixtures.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 252 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 252's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 252 card and odds

Early prelims (7 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Parker Porter -120 vs. Chris Daukaus +100, heavyweight

Kai Kamaka -230 vs. Tony Kelley +190, featherweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Merab Dvalishvili -240 vs. John Dodson +200, bantamweight

Vinc Pichel -130 vs. Jim Miller +110, lightweight

Virna Jandiroba -310 vs. Felice Herrig +250, strawweight

TJ Brown -155 vs. Danny Chavez +130, featherweight

Livia Renata Souza -160 vs. Ashley Yoder +135, strawweight

Main Card (10 p.m. Eastern):

Daniel Cormier -115 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) -105, heavyweight championship

Sean O'Malley -300 vs. Marlon Vera +230, bantamweight

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -125 vs. Junior Dos Santos +105, heavyweight

Herbert Burns -270 vs. Daniel Pineda +220, featherweight