This new Netflix movie just kicked The Tinder Swindler out of #1 spot

When we talk about new Netflix movies, we often mention high Rotten Tomatoes scores as a reason to watch. This is not one of those times, though, as the latest Netflix movie to hit No. 1 — ending The Tinder Swindler's three-week run in that spot — on the company's Global Top 10 Films (English) list is not acclaimed or prestigious. Absolutely no Oscars will be awarded to this film (Razzies are much more likely).

That movie is Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, the 11th chapter in the other MCU (Madea Cinematic Universe). It currently holds a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 75% audience score.

Regardless of the reviews, A Madea Homecoming has proven to be very popular, as audiences collectively watched 31.56 million hours of the film over its first three days. We only have the numbers for those three days as the Netflix Top 10 list uses use data from Feb. 21 - 27, and the film dropped February 25.

In that entire week, Tinder Swindler grabbed 17.67 million hours. This was the film's fourth week on the charts, where it's recorded 144.95 million hours over the whole span of time.

Check out the A Madea Homecoming trailer for yourself:

A Madea Homecoming is an adaptation of Perry’s stage play Madea’s Farewell Play, using the character's great-grandson's college graduation as a centerpiece for many antics. Family from far and wide come home, but drama and secrets, of course, threaten the good time.

Analysis: Netflix bets on popularity as much as prestige

Netflix, which has seen the draw of Adam Sandler-driven films, knows that its success is tied to where the eyeballs go. So its acquisition of a Madea film isn't exactly shocking, since this series has had enough sustained interest to merit 11 films. Interestingly enough, The Wrap ranks Homecoming as the best Tyler Perry Madea movie to date. Though that's arguably like saying the new Taco Bell burrito is the best Taco Bell burrito ever.

Perry also made a similar bet on casting a wide audience net by bringing in Mrs. Brown, the popular Irish TV character played by Brendan O'Carroll. While I (an American) have never been exposed to the character before, our international melting pot of opinions in the Tom's Guide office tells me that Mrs. Brown is incredibly divisive, just like Madea. While Mrs. Brown's programming gets high ratings, some of my colleagues claim the character is one of the lowest points in any culture at any point in time.

So, while Netflix is earning Oscar buzz with titles such as The Power of The Dog, Don't Look Up, tick, tick...BOOM! and The Lost Daughter, don't forget that the streamer is running a populist game as well. The Power of The Dog was the last of these movies to make it to Netflix's Top 10 Movies (English) list, pulling in 5.46 million hours of viewership from Feb. 7 - 13.