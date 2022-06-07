This Netflix show with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes has returned — and it just hit No. 2

Stranger Things 4 continues to dominate the Netflix most-watched list, but another fan-favorite show has also returned and is also pulling in big viewing figures. Yes, All American Season 4 just hit Netflix, and it’s rocketed straight to the number two spot.

Debuting on The CW in 2018, All American is a sports drama series inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, who played professionally for a quartet of NFL teams between 2011 and 2017. As noted, the series takes inspiration from Paysinger’s life rather than being a direct retelling of his journey to becoming a pro football player.

All American stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James a star football player in high school in Crenshaw, South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. This move sees two vastly different worlds collide, and two very different families are subsequently forced to come together.

The show’s fourth season concluded on The CW last month but has just hit Netflix with all 20 episodes dropping at once. The previous three seasons of the show are also available to watch right now, in case you’re not up to date. With 71 episodes across its run so far, binging All American on Netflix should keep you busy for at least a few weeks.

As for its continued success on the streaming service, it’s little wonder that the show has rocketed straight to the number two position in Netflix's most-watched list. All American has been critically acclaimed across practically its entire run. The show has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), and season four was well received by viewers during its initial airing on The CW.

The show's success has led to a spinoff series, All American: Homecoming, premiering in February of this year. This companion show was teed up during the third season of All American and sees Geffri Maya reprising her role as Simone Hicks. Homecoming focus on Hicks trying to become a professional tennis player and is set at the fictional Bringston University in Atlanta. Its also been well received and was renewed for a second season last month.

All American’s continued success on Netflix is a well-timed reminder that the best streaming services need to offer a diverse range of content and can't just focus on originals. All American may not be directly created by Netflix, but its addition remains highly valuable for the service and will no doubt keep some subscribers sticking around than might have otherwise canceled.