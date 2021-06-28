This Google Nest Hub alternative can wirelessly charge your phone

The $89 Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is the company's newest Google Assistant smart display packing a neat trick. With an optional accessory, the clock doubles as a nightlight and wireless phone charger.

While it can't be used for video calls like the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) and doesn't track your sleep like the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen), the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is an intelligent alternative without cameras or body-watching sensors.

Like the original fabric-swathed Lenovo Smart Clock, one of the best Google Home speakers for your bedside, this compact device is many things at once. It's a speaker for listening to music or podcasts, screen for seeing your photos and, of course, an alarm clock.

The alarm clock needn't be sophisticated — what more does someone need than to see the time and be alerted when to wake? — but Lenovo has handled its approach to upgrading the venerable alarm clock masterfully. It made the alarm clock smarter without over-complicating it.

But last year's, display-less $49 Lenovo Smart Clock Essential was perhaps a little too simple. That's why we're excited for the Smart Clock 2's 4-inch color touchscreen.

There are a number of smart displays that don't take up much space, as well as ones with more "smart" features. But none that have a dedicated accessory that saves you even more space with a built-in nightlight and wireless smartphone charging pad.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 starts at $89.99 and is expected to become available September 2021.