The Circle season 2 trailer, release date, contestants and more news

Crying emoji, heart emoji, send! The Circle season 2 trailer is here, just days before the reality TV show returns to Netflix. And it's literally Too Hot to Handle ... because Chloe from the dating series is part of The Circle season 2!

We're fist-pump-emoji excited for more of The Circle, which debuted its American edition on January 1, 2020. The first season was a voice-assisted dystopia that we could not stop watching and was a bonafide social media sensation. For The Circle season 2 Netflix is pulling a Disney Plus with The Circle, dropping episodes in a different way.

The Circle started out in the UK before being exported to other countries. Find out when the U.S. version of The Circle season 2 will be back to give us more catfish, more ratings drama and more heartwarming friendships between the cast members.

The Circle season 2 trailer

Netflix dropped the official, full-length trailer for The Circle season 2 on April 5, a week before the premiere. And OMG! It teases Chloe from Too Hot to Handle joining the cast! Plus, expect more twists, more catfishing and more d-r-a-m-a.

Netflix previously released a teaser video that announced The Circle's return — and it's plan to take over Wednesdays throughout the summer along with Too Hot To Handle.

Open the Circle chat and start writing your messages because Netflix has ordered The Circle season 2 ... and The Circle season 3! Yes, the streaming service gave the reality series a two-season renewal. And season 2 is arriving on Wednesday, April 14.

Back in 2018, the streaming service made plans to adapt The Circle U.K. into three international versions: The Circle US, The Circle Brazil (which debuted March 11 on Netflix) and The Circle France (coming soon).

The Circle season 2 Netflix schedule

Netflix will be releasing four episodes of The Circle season 2 at a time, for its first three weeks. That means we'll get new episodes on April 14, April, 21 and April 28. Then, the finale will arrive on May 5.

The Circle season 2 cast

The Circle season 2 cast has not been chosen yet, but the show’s executive producer told Variety what kind of people he’s looking for.

“We wanted people from lots of different backgrounds. Other reality shows, whether it’s ‘Real Housewives’ or ‘Jersey Shore,’ they’re all one gang of quite similar characters. What ‘The Circle’ gave us the opportunity to do was cast a very diverse net across the United States,” Tim Harcourt said.

“One of the positive things social media does is it can connect people who otherwise might not have come into contact with each other, so I thought it was quite nice to replicate that in the casting.”

Around 20 to 25 people are cleared to play in The Circle, but the show only starts with eight cast members. Then, when someone gets “blocked” — voted out — a new contestant enters the game. Producers decide on the fly who to add, depending on which who had just left.

If you want to apply to be in The Circle season 2 cast, go to thecirclecasting.com and follow @CastTheCircleUS on Twitter.

The Circle explained

The Circle is a reality competition series that isolates cast members in their own apartments. They have no physical contact with each other or the outside world (their phones, tablets, laptops, etc. are all confiscated).

The only way The Circle cast members can communicate with each other is through text messages within a specially-designed social media app. They create profiles featuring their photos, relationship status and bio. Some contestants choose to be a “catfish,” adopting a different identity and using photos that are not their own.

Through the app, the players can chat with the entire group or specific contestants. The app also sends out alerts for mini-games designed to let the cast members get to know each other better or to win prizes (like uploading another photo).

And every episode, the app prompts players to rate each other. The top vote-getters become “influencers” and have the power to block a player and eliminate them from the game.

Who won The Circle season 1?

The Circle season 1 winner was Joey Sasso, who received the $100,000 prize. Shubham Goel was the runner-up. Sammie Cimarelli won the Fan Favorite award and $10,000.

One catfishing player made it to the final five: Seaburn Williams, who posed as “Rebecca” using his girlfriend’s photos.