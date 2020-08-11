The Boys season 2: Release date, trailer, cast and news

The Boys season 2 is back in town and there's a brand-new trailer previewing what's to come on the dark, cynical superhero drama when it returns next month. Fans can expect further bloody battles between the Vought International super team, the Seven, and the vigilantes trying to take them down. And with new faces Aya Cash and Shawn Ashmore joining the cast, The Boys season 2 is sure to be a banger.

The Boys took the streaming world by storm in the summer of 2019, quickly becoming one of Amazon’s most watched shows ever thanks to its gritty twist on the saturated superhero genre. By most accounts, it's one of the best Amazon TV shows yet. The TV adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comic book series was greenlit for a second season before the first season was even released in July.

In June, Amazon revealed the The Boys season 2 release date and gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes by showing the first three minutes of season 2 during The Boys F**kin' Reunited stream that involved the whole cast. Plus, creator Eric Kripke announced a major change to how The Boys season 2 will air on Amazon.

We can't wait to see what’s next for Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell and crew as they continue to take the fight to Homelander and the not-so-super heroes in The Seven.

Here’s everything we know about The Boys season 2, including its release date, cast, trailer and the latest set photos and images.

The Boys season 2 will be released Friday, September 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

That's a little more than a year after season 1's debut. Filming on The Boys season 2 took place from June 17 to November 13, 2019 in Toronto.

The big change is that The Boys season 2 will not be released all at once, as season 1 was. Instead, the first three episodes will premiere on Sept. 4, then the rest of the episodes will stream weekly.

In a statement, Kripke said, "We cannot WAIT to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do. **No, he didn’t."

Here's the funny release date announcement video from Amazon:

The Boys season 2 trailer

The Boys season 2 released the official full-length trailer on Aug. 4. It introduces Aya Cash as The Seven’s latest recruit, Stormfront. She's a social media-savvy supe who makes an immediate splash with the public — which makes Homelander jealous and very angry. Meanwhile, the Boys are on the run, but Butcher is nowhere to be found.

Amazon previously dropped a teaser trailer that focuses on law enforcement's hunt for Billy Butcher, Hughie and the vigilante gang:

Back in December 2019, the first, extremely brief teaser for The Boys season 2 was posted. In that video, things kick off with an extremely bloody Homelander floating down to Earth. That's followed by a breathless montage of just about every major character, including a recovering A-Train, a still-tormented The Deep and what appears to be Homelander's child:

Watch The Boys season 2 first three minutes

You can watch the first three minutes of The Boys season in The Boys F**kin' Reunited stream. Host Patton Oswalt gathered the entire cast via video conference to unpack all the gory madness from season 1, and get all the juicy secrets on season 2.

The footage starts at minute 47:30 below:

The Boys Season 2 cast: Who’s coming back and who's new?

Most of the core cast of The Boys will return for season 2. On the vigilante side, that includes Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and The Female (Karen Fukuhara). They’ll be joined once again by their leader, the anti-hero Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

As far as the supes go, we'll see Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

In October 2019, Kripke revealed that beloved geek actor Patton Oswalt will be joining the cast in The Boys Season 2, posting a selfie with the actor alongside an ominous #SecretRole hashtag.

Aya Cash (from You're the Worst) is also joining the cast of The Boys season 2. She's playing the superhero Stormfront. In the comics, Stormfront is male, in the mold of Thor and Shazam. But the show's new take on the character is a very powerful woman who can go toe to toe with Homelander.

“She’s the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven,” Starr told Entertainment Weekly. "She really causes me so many problems."

Cash added, "I think Stormfront is like a nuclear bomb that goes off in the Seven. Maybe nuclear bomb isn’t the right word. We’re in Chernobyl. There you go. It’s a Chernobyl thing.”

Here are two photos of Cash as Stormfront from EW:

Also joining The Boys season 2 cast is Shawn Ashmore, who played Iceman in the X-Men movies. He's not done playing superheroes just yet. He'll play Lamplighter, a former member of the 7.

The Boys season 2 plot: What to expect

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Boys season 1.

The Boys season 1 ended a huge revelation: Homelander told Billy Butcher that Billy’s ex-wife Becca is not only alive, but has been living happily with her and Homelander’s child. This can only make Billy’s hatred for Homelander even deeper, and the former’s continuing quest to kill the latter will likely be a key plot point in the second season.

We expect The Boys season 2 to continue to explore the budding romance between Hughie and Starlight, the latter of whom will likely have to make a big decision about her allegiance to The Seven. Speaking of allegiance, we’d like to learn more about Queen Maeve, who seems to be questioning whether being part of Vought’s super-group is the right thing to do anymore.

In an exclusive interview with Comingsoon.net , Kripke teased that season 2 may bring in the President and the Vice President from the comics. "I would say we are going to get to it, we just haven’t gotten to it yet.," he said.

Kripke noted that while one particular scene in season 2 will poke some fun at mainstream superhero media, he wants to take his characters seriously and flesh them out on the same level as any cinematic Marvel or DC character.

“We do have one scene of superheroes that we’re clearly kind of poking fun at some existing heroes out there in the world, but only for like one scene,” said Kripke. “We have to be our own world with our own rules and our own integrity.”