Tesla Cybertruck: Launch window, price, range, interior and latest news

The Tesla Cybertruck might look like it was designed by someone who is at war with curves, but its sharp angles certainly make for an interesting vehicle. Poised like a furious triangle, its front and back strip lights add to the aggressive stance of this new pickup-meets-luxury truck.

At the rear is that truck bed which is accessed, at least in the concept car, with a folding tailgate that contains a ramp. That makes for an interesting proposition for everyone from farmers though to families that want to take a quad bike out for some sand dune racing.

Inside is the traditional Tesla minimalism that allows for six people to travel, with all the latest technology to make the journey as pleasant as possible. There’s a lot more to the Cybertruck than almost anything on the road, so here's everything you need to know about this very unique EV.

Tesla Cybertruck latest news (July 16)

Tesla Cybertruck launch window

Tesla says that production on the Cybertruck would start later on in 2021. Customers ordering now will be able to complete their configurations nearer to the start of production. The company also says that the cheaper, rear-wheel drive model will only be available in late 2022.

However, Fox reported that a leaked report that was sent by industry insiders to analysis firm IHS Markit has claimed that the Cybertruck will be pushed back to 2022. Unfortunately, it would appear the leaked snippet of the report has been taken down, so we've got little information to add to the claimed delay. Both Tesla and IHS Markit are keeping tight-lipped about the whole situation, so we'll just have to wait and see if this leak proves legitimate.

Tesla Cybertruck price

According to Tesla the price for the Cybertruck will start at $39,900 for the single motor rear-wheel drive model. The dual motor all-wheel model will cost $49,900 and the three motor all-wheel drive car will cost $69,900. All models can be reserved now for a $100 refundable deposit.

Anyone wanting Tesla’s autopilot feature will need to pay an additional $10,000 when they buy their truck.

The Cybertruck is supposed to be heading to the U.K. to but questions remain over its arrival here. You can certainly order one already, but stricter rules about pedestrian safety might cause some problems.

Tesla Cybertruck design

The one thing you can’t accuse the Cybertruck of is a lack of individuality.

Elon Musk himself even tweeted that this was part of the truck's appeal. Or at least that's why he loves it so much. Musk claimed that other incoming electric cars look like copies of each other, while the Cybertruck "looks like it was made by aliens from the future".

To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don't care. I love it so much even if others don't. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.

There's a bit of hyperbole there, since the Cybertruck has a very '90s-era vision of the future look about it.

While Musk admits that the weird design could be the Cybertruck's undoing, the fact that it is so unique is why he doesn't care if that happens. Not that the truck is likely to be any sort of commercial flop.

But it's not just the design. The Cybertruck’s approach to materials is a little different than most cars or trucks on the road. It uses what Tesla described as ultra-hard 30x cold-rolled stainless steel. This is formed into an exoskeleton, which the company says is just about the hardest thing it could find.

However, Elon Musk was involved in a Twitter exchange around the materials being used. In response to an article on SpaceX’s Starship Musk responded, saying, “We’re rapidly changing alloy constituents & forming methods, so traditional names like 304L will become more of an approximation.” He was then asked if that included the Cybertruck, to which he replied simply “yes”.

Musk also said that the final Cybertruck would be around 3% smaller than the prototype shown at the launch event. Presumably the company will also have done some work on its smash resistant glass, which was famously smashed by a large ball bearing during the event.

Tesla Cybertruck interior

Early previews of the interior show a very Tesla look. There’s seating for up to six people, three in the front and bench seating in the back for another three. The new steering wheel is present, offering an almost aircraft yoke design, and there’s a modest screen mounted centrally in a marble-effect dash. It’s a very simple, very functional design that hides a lot of the technology involved in making the Cybertruck work.

Tesla Cybertruck battery and range

The range of the Cybertruck will vary depending on which model you buy. The single motor RWD model claims a range of more than 250 miles, according to Tesla. The dual motor will do 300 miles and the three motor model 500 miles.

It’s not clear yet what capacity the cells in the Cybertruck will be. However, it’s important to note that Elon Musk has stated that new technologies would be used in the Tesla Semi, Roadster and Cybertruck. Production, he said, would not be high-volume until 2022.

But this does match Tesla’s quest to improve battery technology. New spiral batteries promise 16% more range and six times the power of the existing cells. There’s also a price reduction here that should see the cost of cells decrease quite substantially. Tesla’s long term goal of the $25,000 low-cost electric car hinges on this becoming a reality.

Tesla Cybertruck performance

Tesla says the single motor Cybertruck will go from zero to 60 mph in under 6.5 seconds. That might seem slow by Tesla standards, but try that in a factory fresh Ford F150 and you’ll realise how impressive it is.

The dual motor car manages the 0-60 sprint in 4.5 seconds, and the three-motor variant can do it in 2.9 seconds. That's all fantastically quick for a large vehicle that can tow weights ranging from 7,500 lbs with the single motor, 10,000 lbs for the dual and 14,000 lbs for the triple motor setup.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also confirmed that the car will come with rear-wheel steering, which is designed to increase the truck's agility and help it make tight turns. It sounds a lot like Hummer's 'crab mode' which utilizes torque vectoring to drive diagonally, enabling it to get in and out of tight situations.

Tesla Cybertruck outlook

The Cybertruck is likely to be automotive gold for Tesla. For one thing, the price is pretty reasonable. If you were speccing up a Ford F150 you’d spend between $36,000 and $70,000 depending on the options. That means for many people the Tesla is going to be an affordable option, especially since you won't be paying for fuel.

What’s more, the radical design of Cybertruck means that it’s gathering interest from people who wouldn’t usually even consider a truck. Sure, it’s practical, but it’s also designed to be comfortable and eye-catching. Everyone from farmers to TikTok creators are going to be keen to have this truck on their driveway.