Stimulus check 2 bill to be unveiled tomorrow — what you need to know

Senate Republicans are planning to introduce a second coronavirus package on Monday that will include a stimulus check 2. The bill comes after debate among Republicans about what to include and as previous unemployment benefits are set to expire.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Fox News that the bill will not include a payroll tax cut, which President Trump previously said would be a requirement.

“The direct payments are a much quicker way of effectively giving everybody a tax cut, and is much quicker than the payroll tax cut,” he said,” said Munchin.

Based on previous reports, there should be another round of direct payments to individuals for stimulus check 2. But it is not yet clear if the eligibility will be the same as the first round.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell McConnell's stimulus plan may target a $1 trillion budget, whereas the Heroes Act passed by the House in May suggested $3 trillion in stimulus money is needed.

Stimulus check 2 amount and unemployment

The smaller budget could mean fewer Americans will be eligible for stimulus check 2, or that the stimulus check 2 amount will be less than the first one. The first stimulus check was for $1,200 or $2,400 for married couples. McConnell has also suggested a lower income threshold of $40,000, compared to $75,000 for the first round.

Enhanced unemployment benefits that were set at $600 per week will officially run out as of July 31. The new bill will provide unemployment benefits but the amount will be lower, capped at 70% wage replacement. The concern is that people were getting paid more than they earned on the job, therefore reducing the incentive to find employment.

We should have more details on the stimulus check 2 bill tomorrow. In the meantime, you can use the stimulus check 2 calculator to see how much you could expect from a second round of stimulus checks.