Spotify just got a big upgrade that makes it easier to find music

Spotify's mobile app is getting an iOS and Android update that'll make the Home interface even better to use. It will make organization and discovery of already-listened to songs easier to keep track of, which is great for ever-growing playlists and random podcast episodes.

Not all of the new features will be available for the free version of the app, but the new Recently Played function will be available for both membership tiers. Once it's live, users can tap the new clock icon next to settings on the Home screen to access it. There, up to three months' worth of listening history, presented as individual tracks and podcast episodes will be available.

Speaking of new releases, Premium members will benefit from a new Home section dedicated to discovery-oriented recommendations for fresh tunes. Spotify says these are "personalized, timely, and reactive to your taste," so it's worth keeping an eye on the recommendations for those wanting Spotify to serve up tracks users might enjoy.

Lastly, Premium users who are podcast fiends will find the revamp handy. The Home interface will show unfinished podcasts along with a progress bar so listeners can see how far they were into an episode at a glance. New episodes will sport a blue dot, making it easier than ever to see new episodes and catch up on old ones.

The updates will roll out this month on Spotify for iOS and Android. We also recommend taking a look at the differences between Spotify Free vs. Premium to figure out if it's time to upgrade. Spotify's Premium membership is available in four flavors, and starts from $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$11.99 — although there's cheaper plan for students that comes in at $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$5.99.

For audiophile after lossless streaming, Spotify Hifi is set to debut this year, so the music streaming service is one to watch.