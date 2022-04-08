Southampton vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Southampton vs Chelsea live stream will see these two teams look to get back to winning ways after recent poor results.

Chelsea were stunned in a West London derby last weekend, conceding three goals in ten minutes against Brentford and ultimately losing 1-4. This was followed by a humbling 1-3 defeat at the hands of a Karim Benzema-inspired Real Madrid midweek in the Champions League.

Southampton, meanwhile, have been in a shocking run of form in recent weeks. They have not won a game in any competition since their 3-1 victory over West Ham in the FA Cup on March 2. That was also the last time they scored more than one goal in a game.

It is, though, the visitors who have the best history going into the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream. They have won all but one of the last 12 Premier League meetings between the two sides — a 0-2 victory for Southampton at Stamford Bridge back in December 2019. Chelsea are also unbeaten in their last eight visits to St Mary’s and have never suffered consecutive league defeats since Thomas Tuchel became manager in 2021.

Chelsea have looked on target for a top-three finish for most of the season. While that is still the most likely outcome, they are now slightly looking at those below them and urgently need to get back to winning ways. Both Arsenal and Tottenham go into the weekend five points behind. It’s a relatively comfortable buffer, but, crucially, Chelsea still have to face the Gunners.

Southampton are safe in mid-table, but will not want their season to simply fizzle out. Thanks to James Ward-Prowse’s immaculate free-kicks, they can pose a challenge to any goalkeeper. However, they will be without forward Armando Broja, whose loan agreement from Chelsea prevents him from playing against his parent club. Shane Long is also a doubt with an ankle injury, with Lyanco and Alex McCarthy are not likely to be involved either.

After a tough week, Chelsea will be pleased that they have no new injury issues.

Can they fight back after disastrous back-to-back results, or will Southampton refind some of their form from earlier in the season? Found out by watching the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream, and we will show you how below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub. And don't forget to also check out the the 2022 Grand National live stream, the Masters live stream 2022 (including Tiger Woods!) and the F1 Australian Grand Prix in what is a massive sporting weekend.

How to watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Southampton vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream on USA and on the NBC (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month (opens in new tab).

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including CNBC, NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering $10 off the first month.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including CNBC, NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Southampton vs Chelsea kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Southampton vs Chelsea) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will also be shown available on the Sky Sports website (opens in new tab) and app, and on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.20 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream via Spark Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).