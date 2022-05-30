Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could get this huge under-display camera upgrade

Another Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera has just been upgrade tipped, this time for the phone's most intriguing camera: its interior under-display snapper.

Leaker Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab) claims the under-display camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be shooting up to 16MP in resolution. That would make for a big leap from the 4MP sensor found in the under-display camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4- Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz- Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC- 12/16GB RAM- 256/512GB storage- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)- Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)- Outer Cam: 10MP- Android 12, OneUI- 4,400mAh battery, 25WMay 30, 2022 See more

4MP is particularly low-res for a camera on a 2021 premium smartphone, and as you'd expect it took poor quality photos and video. 16MP is much more in line with regular front-facing cameras, so hopefully the photos will be sharper and more colorful this time around.

There's still the problem of taking photos through a display, however. Phones like the ZTE Axon 30 have had a couple of years of attempts at getting it right but the photos still look off since there are extra layers in the way of the camera sensor. Perhaps Samsung, a company that's no stranger to our best camera phones guide, will be able to fix this with some ingenious software processing or new engineering.

The outside camera still seems to be a regular punch-hole notch, despite some rumors of a second under-display camera, and will apparently use a 10MP sensor. While you won't get the benefit of the big inner display while using it, at least you'll still be able to take regular selfies or video calls in guaranteed good quality.

More upgrades are expected for the rear cameras which Brar backs up in his tweet. Similar to the Galaxy S22, the Z Fold 4 will use a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera and a 3x optical zoom telephoto camera, except with a 12MP resolution rather than the S22's 10MP.

One other noteworthy thing mentioned by Brar is that the Z Fold 4 will use Android 12, not Android 13, as one other source has claimed. Android 12 makes a lot more sense given when the phone launches, as Google tends to keep the latest version of Android back to launch with its flagship phone; this year that'll be the Pixel 7, which is set for an October launch.

The screens on the Z Fold 4 seem to be the same as last year, with a 6.2-inch display on the outside and a 7.6-inch panel on the inside, both with 120Hz refresh rates. However, we have heard from other leaks that the shape of these displays could change a bit, becoming shorter and wider for more comfortable viewing and holding.

On the inside, Brar tips a 4,400 mAh battery for the Z Fold 4, with the previously rumored 25W charging. That's not an upgrade on the Z Fold 3, so let's hope instead the tipped Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset will provide both greater efficiency and extra processing power.

Apparently joining that chip will be the option of 12GB or 16GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. These are basically the same as the Z Fold 3 again, except the 16GB RAM option would be new. Extra RAM sounds like it would be great for making the most of app multitasking on the larger inner display.

We'll have to wait until August for the Z Fold 4 to launch, going by previous Galaxy Z launches. We should see the Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrive alongside it, which should help Samsung sew up the best foldable phones guide once again.