Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G unveiled — here's what you get for $1,450

If you've been waiting around for Samsung to add 5G connectivity to its best foldable phone, your wait is just about over.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G debuts today (July 22). It's a new version of its clamshell foldable phone that includes 5G connectivity, a faster processor and more color options. These upgrades bring the price to a hefty $1,449, which is higher than the original's $1,380, though Samsung is offering up to $650 in rebates when you trade in an eligible phone.

In addition to its newfound ability to connect to 5G networks, the Galaxy Z Flip gets a processor boost for this edition. Samsung's using a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, an upgrade from the Snapdragon 855 Plus that powered the original Galaxy Z Flip.

Other than the new processor, there's little in the way of under-the-hood changes for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. That includes the phone's 3,300 mAh battery, which is a bit of a surprise. 5G connectivity draws power, and the original Galaxy Z Flip wasn't exactly a long-lasting device. That phone lasted 8 hours and 16 minutes on our battery test, which is below average for a smartphone though ahead of rival devices like the Motorola Razr.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip carriers and availability

You'll be able to get the Galaxy Z Flip unlocked as well as from AT&T and T-Mobile. Best Buy, Amazon and Samsung itself will also sell the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G includes four months of YouTube Premium. Buyers also can access the Galaxy Z Premier Service and Concierge Support to help them setup their new foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G colors and cameras

Samsung made some changes to the exterior of the phone. The Galaxy Z Flip comes in new colors — Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze. The original came in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple and (in some countries) Mirror Gold.

Other hardware remains the same. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G features two 12-megapixel cameras on the outside and a 10MP selfie cam on the interior display as it did before. And the phone still features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G software improvements

Expect some tweaks to the software features that take advantage of the Galaxy Z Flip's foldability. Samsung says that it's bolstered the Flex mode feature in which uses both halves of the phone's interior display for different functions.

Before, when you place the Z Flip in Flex mode with the camera app, the top half of the screen became a view finder while the bottom featured on-screen controls With the Z Flip, you'll be able to reverse that orientation with a tap — good for taking overhead shots.

Flex Mode in the original Galaxy Z Flip (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Multitasking sees improvements, too, as you'll be able to open and access two apps at once using App Pair in the phone's Multi-Window tray. That tray is now integrated with the Edge Panel, so you'll have access to more apps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Outlook

Otherwise, this sounds a lot like the phone that came out in the spring and immediately established itself as the best foldable phone so far. A layer of Ultra Thin Glass beneath the Galaxy Z Flip's screen added some durability and the phone fit neatly into a pocket when folded shut.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G was widely expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 at Samsung's August 5 product launch. Instead, the foldable phone will hit stores two days later on August 7.