Samsung Galaxy S22 video leak shows all three models from every angle

We've seen lots of photos and renders for the Samsung Galaxy S22, but this is the first time we're seeing a video for Samsung's flagship. And this time it's for all three models as Samsung readies its iPhone 13 challengers for the title of best phone.

OnLeaks, not to be outdone by recent still image leaks of the S22, has now released a video showing someone having a little hands-on session with the three rumored S22 models.

The designs in the video match up with the photos, which strengthens both leaks' claims, but with the displays remaining off, we can't say for sure if these are genuine Samsung-made units or if they're well-done mock-ups based on currently available rumors.

The backs of the three phones are the same as what we've seen before. The basic Galaxy S22 (right) and the Galaxy S22 Plus (center) both use a similar "contour cut" camera bump design to the Galaxy S21, except it looks flatter and the S22's bump appears to have a glossy finish instead of the matte one on the S21.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

As for what's believed to be the Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy S22 Note (left), it uses a completely different design, where the camera lenses protrude individually from the back of the phone.

With this being a video, the recorder of this leak is able to show us more detail in these devices. Staying with the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note, we see it's got curved left/right display edges and a central punch-hole selfie camera just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

However, the bottom edge reveals the tip of the S Pen stylus that's been rumored to be included with the phone. The S21 Ultra was able to use a separate S Pen for handwriting and other functions, but just like the defunct Galaxy Note series, there's supposedly space for a built-in stylus on the S22 Ultra. You can also see the phone's generally squarer corners when it's flat on the table, another design element it's picked up from the Galaxy Note.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Moving over to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, we see these also take after their Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus counterparts. Specifically, they have flat displays, rounded corners, central punch-hole cameras and no sign of an S Pen. They do seem to have flatter (but still curved sides), which may affect the phone's ergonomics.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

These static units/dummies can only show us so much of what's been rumored for the S22 series though. Previous leaks have told us that the phone will use either Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processors depending on where you buy it; that the cameras for the S22 and S22 Plus will be getting a major new 50MP camera while the S22 Ultra will get upgraded camera sensors; and that the S22 and S22 Plus will have smaller, slimmer designs than their predecessors.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

With such comprehensive leaks, all that really remains is for Samsung to confirm or deny our expectations at the launch event. This will most likely be taking place next early next year, with the most specific rumor claiming February 8 will be the date of the reveal. If that's too long to wait, we should have the Galaxy S21 FE to check out before that in January, according to other rumors.