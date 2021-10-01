Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case renders back up Note-like look

Last week, alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra teased a bold new look for the phone, in stark contrast to the more conservative design changes expected by the regular and Plus models. This appeared to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 22 in all but name, with a more Note 20 Ultra-style design.

Now, reliable leaker IceUniverse has backed up all of this with alleged case renders that seem to match those of the phone, right down to cut outs for both the S Pen dock and the peculiar P-shaped camera array.

Like OnLeak’s renders before, IceUniverse’s renders — which we can't say for sure are accurate — have far more in common with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s curved look than the Galaxy S21.

Breaking：Samsung phone protective case manufacturer has begun to build S22 series protective case . We can see that the camera area is just like our rendered drawing, but unfortunately, It just knows the shape of this area, whether it is “P”or “11” , and he does not know. pic.twitter.com/yYtZF8lZXlSeptember 30, 2021 See more

That said, the strange camera array may actually be a cut-out version of the bump on the S21 Ultra, with a similar lens layout in a more rectangular frame:

(Image credit: Future)

What’s in a name?

With the other two S22 handsets reportedly looking virtually unchanged from this year’s models, the big question is whether these are actually from the same family. Could Samsung be reviving the Note branding and retiring the ‘S Ultra’?

That’s the view of leaker chunvn8888 on Twitter, who writes that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will in fact be joined by the S22 Pro and the Note 22 Ultra.

Oops, OnLeaks confirmed the S22 Pro name so I guess I will do the rest:- S22+ = S22 Pro- S22 Ultra = Note22 UltraYep, you heard it right. S22 Ultra might actually be called as the Note22 Ultra! (A bit warning below) pic.twitter.com/ivqDDFat2QSeptember 25, 2021 See more

In a follow-up tweet, the leaker did add that this decision isn’t set in stone, claiming that the possibility had only recently been discussed.

Still, that would certainly make sense. The Note has a loyal fanbase, and there’s no denying that Samsung offering three varieties of Galaxy S, two types of Galaxy Note and two different foldables felt a touch excessive.

By merging the S and Note handsets into one launch, Samsung’s flagship line would feel a bit less crowded and, potentially, a bit less confusing too. Though that would leave S Pen fans on a budget out of luck, unless Samsung also has another Note Lite up its sleeve.

But whatever it ends up being called, it seems there is a chance that the Note fans who lobbied Samsung with a seemingly doomed petition to revive the handset may just get what they wanted after all. And with a reveal possibly coming before the year is out, it may be sooner than even the most optimistic Note fan could have hoped.