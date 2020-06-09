Samsung Galaxy Note 20 release date just leaked — here's when to expect it

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup will release on August 20, just shy of a year since its predecessor the Galaxy Note 10 came out, according to a top leaker.

This morning Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser tweeted out a list of all the Samsung phones we should expect to see revealed at the company's virtual Unpacked keynote later this summer. Although we've heard rumors about an August 5 event before, Prosser's tip about an August 20 release date is new.

Phones for the Samsung virtual Unpacked event: Event August 5th - my source (corroborating @UniverseIce)Note 20Fold 2ZFlip 5GDevices will launch on August 20thJune 9, 2020

Prosser is confident the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G model will debut alongside the Note 20.

Considering the Note 20 lineup likely contains two phones — the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — we should be looking for four total Samsung phones coming in August. The Note models are the headliners, rumored to sport 120Hz screens with LTPO technology (for an adaptive refresh rate), bigger batteries, 5G capabilities and larger in-display fingerprint readers.

The Fold 2 is a follow up to the original Galaxy Fold with a larger front display and improved cameras, while the Z Flip 5G will add 5G connectivity to Samsung's flip phone from earlier this year.

This intel more or less lines up with the leak on we saw over the weekend on Weibo from Ice Universe. They say that the devices will release on August 5, but that's likely referring to the announcement, not the availability.

Ice Universe suggests we could also see the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus on August 5, which would be Samsung's answer to the iPad Pro 2020. It's believed the Galaxy Tab S7 will feature an 11-inch display and the Tab S7 Plus a larger 12.4-inch panel.

And, of course, the Galaxy Watch 2 (which may be called the Galaxy Watch 3) could be unveiled at Samsung's event. The next-gen wearable is rumored to bring back the rotating bezel and improve on the original Samsung Galaxy Watch's awesome 4-day battery life.

What's not mentioned by either leaker but likely launching soon is the Galaxy Buds X, Samsung's next pair of true wireless earbuds. Assets for the Buds X were spotted alongside the Watch 3 inside the Galaxy Wearable app, so it's likely we'll see them later this summer, too.

We'll just have to wait to see if the buds are revealed at the Unpacked event or in an earlier standalone announcement, as Samsung has done before.