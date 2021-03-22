PS5 restock date — when it's coming to Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more

Get ready! The next PS5 restock date will likely occur this week. We've been tracking PS5 restock events since the console's launch and if there's one thing we've learned it's that retailers tend to follow certain patterns when dropping new inventory. As a result, it's become a little easier to predict the next PS5 restock date.

Additionally, a big Amazon PS5 restock event is rumored for sometime this week. (It was supposed to happen last week, but Amazon has allegedly moved the date). So, we're here to help you track the next PS5 restock date at all major U.S. retailers.

We're at a point where there's a PS5 restock every week. Predicting the precise PS5 restock date is tricky, but below are the most recent PS5 restock dates we've seen.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon is rumored to have nearly 50,000 PS5 consoles ready for sale at any minute. The original Amazon PS5 restock date was supposed to be last week, but Amazon allegedly cancelled the event last minute. No one knows when Amazon will release its PS5 consoles for sale, but it's been quite some time since their last PS5 restock.

One thing to keep in mind — Amazon restocks tend to sell out in seconds. Here's hoping their next restock event will give gamers sufficient time to snag a console. (You can always follow this Amazon trick to increase your chances of getting a console).

Best Buy has been dropping PS5 inventory every Friday for the past month. Best Buy doesn't give any notice, the PS5 just magically appears in-stock. However, Best Buy always releases consoles in the afternoon and they always offer the consoles at list price: $499 for the PS5 and $399 for the PS5 Digital. We predict the next Best Buy PS5 restock date will be Friday, March 26.

Walmart has confirmed its next console drop for Thursday, March 25. However, this will be a Walmart Xbox Series X restock event only. That said, Walmart usually releases both Microsoft's and Sony's consoles simultaneously, so it's worth paying attention to Walmart on Thursday as that could be the next Walmart PS5 restock date.

Target PS5 restock dates have been hard to nail down. That's because the retailer tends to drop inventory in certain regions. For instance, someone in Chicago could see PS5 inventory at their local store, whereas a New Yorker might not see any inventory whatsoever. In addition, Target tends to do early morning restocks that occur before 8 a.m. ET. That said, their last restock was March 9, which means the next Target PS5 restock date could happen anytime now.

Like Target, GameStop is long overdue a PS5 restock. That means we could see a GameStop PS5 restock date sometime this week. One thing to keep in mind is that GameStop is a big fan of bundles. We've seen some bundles as high as $700. They typically include an extra controller, game (Spider Man Miles Morales), and a GameStop gift card. That said, during their last PS5 drop (March 9) they offered the PS5 and PS5 Digital at list price. More often that not, however, you'll see the consoles as part of a bundle.