PS5 restock coming this week — what you need to know

A major PS5 restock is slated to hit the U.S., U.K. and Ireland this week, with Sony tipped to shift 14 million units of its new games console this year.

At least that’s according to PS5 Stock Central on Twitter, a regular tipster for PS5 restock updates, which noted the stock is expected to drop on Thursday, January 7. We haven’t been able to verify this information, so it’s worth taking it with a pinch of salt, but PS5 Stock Central has been reasonably reliable in the past.

Finding where to buy the PS5 has been a major challenge for PlayStation fans, as stock across the globe sold out extremely quickly after the PS5 launched on November 12. Subsequent PS5 restocks in the run-up to 2020’s holiday season allowed eagle-eyed buyers to snap up the consoles, but stock levels were generally constrained, so the PS5 rapidly went out of stock again.

Retailers are expecting stock to arrive for orders on the 7th January.If the stock hasn't arrived by then, we could be waiting until the 12th & 14th for retailers to get stock due to Brexit and shipments its a bit of a sh*t show. #PS5January 5, 2021

The situation hasn’t been helped by scalpers using bots to spot new PS5 stock the moment it comes in. The bots end up buying as many consoles as possible to then sell for hugely inflated prices. Some retailers have taken action to prevent this by limiting PS5 orders to one per person, though that hasn’t stopped scalpers from trying to grab as many PS5 units as possible.

Since it's been nearly two months since the release of the PS5, we’re hoping that Sony has started to manufacture more consoles at a faster rate. Given the ambition to shift millions of PS5 consoles across the year , we’d hazard a guess that Sony has ramped up its manufacturing, though there’s been no official word on this.

Microsoft is in the same position as Sony, with the Xbox Series X out of stock at pretty much every retailer we check - take a look at out where to buy Xbox Series X article for more information. But Microsoft has appealed to AMD to help it in getting more Xbox Series X consoles to the market.

As such, it would tentatively appear that both Sony and Microsoft are gearing up to have more of their new games consoles available this year. 2021 is set to be a big year for next-generation gaming, what with the likes of Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Halo Infinite and Fable 4 on the horizon.