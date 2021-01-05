PS5 and Xbox Series X mock consoles at Ikea are actually smart — here’s why

It’s widely known that both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X are big game consoles. The former is simply gigantic for a dedicated games console, while the latter’s monolithic design really needs to be stacked vertically to get the most out of its cooling system.

Both machines raise the tricky question of how the heck to fit either into an entertainment unit. But Ikea may have the solution to folks shopping for a new media center by having cardboard dummy versions of the consoles that give shoppers a real-world idea of just how big the gaming machines are.

Reddit user TomaccoTastesLikeGma posted an image of the to-scale dummy units, which are adorned with measurements. These should give shoppers of assemble-it-yourself Scandinavian furniture a clear idea of whether the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X will fit into a media center they have their eye upon.

There was no dummy unit of the Xbox Series S on display. But that console is pretty svelte and compact, so will fit into most entertainment units.

Given various regional and national coronavirus lockdowns, Ikea stores in some parts of the world can’t open. So popping dummy console units into stores to act as measuring accouterments is arguably the definition of solving a first-world problem. But the idea is actually rather smart.

In our own experience of testing the new Sony and Microsoft consoles, we’ve encountered the tricky task of trying to fit them around our existing TV and entertainment setups. This has resulted in consoles being unceremoniously plonked on the floor, squeezed behind TVs, or precariously slotted onto a shelf that doesn't look like it’ll hold the bulk of the PS5.

If we were in the market for a new media center, then being able to pick up something that represents the actual physical footprint of the PS5 or Xbox Series X would definitely be a boon when it comes to deciding what to go for. And we imagine it can avoid the crushing embarrassment and annoyance of painstakingly assembling a new entertainment unit only to find its shelves are but a few millimeters too narrow to hold a PS5.

Finding where to buy the PS5 is a nightmare at the moment, as stock across the globe appears to be sold out. And unearthing where to buy the Xbox Series X is just as challenging. But thanks to Ikea, at least you'll be able to buy a new media center safe in the knowledge that if and when you do find either of the new consoles, you'll have a neat space to put them in.

