PS5 price allegedly leaked on Amazon — and it's crazy expensive

Sony has yet to reveal the design of the PS5, let alone hint at how much it will cost. But that hasn’t stopped a PS5 listing popping up on Amazon with a price tag of £599, or approximately $760.

Now before you throw your hands up in the air in shock, we’re going to advise you take this listing, captured by hotukdeals, with a mighty pinch of salt. We’re expecting the PS5 to cost more than the Xbox Series X, but this price for a PS5 is a little on the ridiculous side.

Yes, we’re expecting the PS5 to cost more than the Xbox Series X, with the former console predicted to be priced at the $500 mark and Microsoft’s machine undercutting it by $100; UK prices are set to track around the same numbers, but in pounds sterling instead of dollars. However, nearly £600 or $760 is likely to be too high a price tag, even for the most dedicated PlayStation fans.

For $760, you can dip your toes into the world of gaming PCs, which promise longer lifespans and more flexibility that a dedicated games console. Not only would this price risk driving people into the arms of the Xbox Series X, but also toward lower-tier gaming PCs.

However, there are clues that this price could be a load of nonsense. Most notably is that the Amazon listing has the PS5 with 2 TB storage space. But we know that the PS5 will have a custom 825GB SSD, a model that you can’t get off the shelf just yet.

There’s an outside chance - and we stress outside - that this could be a listing for a console with additional SSD space as an optional upgrade. And given that high-capacity SSDs are far from cheap, it might explain the eye-watering price tag.

But we’re still not buying it, literally or figuratively. A price this high would put the PS5 at such a disadvantage over the Xbox Series X, that Sony might as well scrap its games event this Thursday on June 11. We don’t expect Sony to reveal the price of the PS5 at the event either, and it’s not looking very likely that we’ll even get to see the console’s final design; we are expecting to see a slew of games though.