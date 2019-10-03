First OnePlus 8 Images Just Leaked

Well that didn’t take long. The OnePlus 7T just dropped last week and images of its successor, the OnePlus 8, have already hit the internet.

The renders of this upcoming smartphone come from CashKaro and OnLeaks and are based on dimensions and drawings leaked from within OnePlus.

So... Back from 2020, I bring you the very first and very early look at the #OnePlus8! Yeah, already...😏 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few other details, on behalf of my Friends over @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/SWanA4kPDv pic.twitter.com/Gh7eUqXsKGOctober 3, 2019

Based on these images, it seems the OnePlus smartphone line is getting a major camera redesign. A holepunch front camera replaces the OnePlus 7’s water-drop notch, while an oblong rear camera stack replaces the 7T’s circular one.

(Image credit: OnLeaks via CashKaro)

The bottom speaker has also been refined. It has a smoother edge than we saw on the OnePlus 7T.

Dimensions for the OnePlus 8 remain similar to its predecessors. The curved screen will be approximately 6.5-inches.

(Image credit: OnLeaks via CashKaro)

CashKaro also says that the OnePlus will introduce wireless charging for it’s future generations of Android phones.

As with most leaks, you should take this information with a grain of salt. OnLeaks has a good track record with unearthing tech renders, though, so there’s reason to believe that this is what the OnePlus 8 could look like.

For a 360-view of the OnePlus 8, check out the video from CashKaro and OnLeaks below.