OnePlus Open just got a bunch of improvements thanks to an OxygenOS update — here's what's new

In an increasingly competitive field, the OnePlus Open is the best foldable phone you can buy.

That’s partly down to an MSRP that undercuts rivals from Google and Samsung by a few hundred bucks — and even more with the generous $200 trade-in offer that OnePlus offers — but it doesn’t really put a foot wrong on its own terms either.

In good news for owners, OnePlus doesn’t seem to be resting on its laurels and is rolling out an update to make the big-screen Android experience even better.

Starting in India, OxygenOS 15.0.0.700 brings a few big quality-of-life improvements to the table.

For starters, users will be able to rename app groups by touching and holding the shortcut on the Home screen. You’ll also be able to resize folders in the same space, changing them to 1x2 or 2x1 by dragging them.

Speaking of size adjustments, OnePlus has added the option to alter the size and appearance of 2x2 widgets from third parties on the Home screen for “visual consistency”. You can find this under Settings > Home screen & Lock screen > Optimize widget appearance.

On a similar note, OnePlus flags the Zomato and Blinkit widget designs as improved to “better communicate the app status”, while the music player controls for Spotify in Live Alert mode have also been enhanced.

OnePlus also says that both WiFi network switching and mobile data roaming have been improved for smoother usage too.

On top of these, the OnePlus Open gets the March 2025 Android security patch, and there’s a OnePlus-specific privacy enhancement.

The company has altered the process for resetting your password to unlock private elements of the phone. If you forget this, you can now use your account to reset the password and regain access to private data.

OnePlus is staggering the update, with delivery aimed at a “small percentage of users” at first, before getting a wider rollout once guaranteed to be trouble-free. If past form is anything to go by, you can expect regions beyond India to get the update in one to two weeks, so keep an eye out.

Steady improvement

While none of these enhancements are exactly game-changing on their own, it’s a solid set of improvements and, more importantly, it’s reassuring for buyers. The company may have no plans for a OnePlus Open 2 this year, but it doesn’t seem to be leaving owners of the original in the lurch.

And, again, this is already the best foldable you can buy.

“Considering that this is the company’s first attempt at a foldable phone, OnePlus hit the mark with a premium design that feels and looks more polished than the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5,” wrote our Senior Channel Editor for Phones, John Velasco in his 4-and-a-half star OnePlus Open review.

“There’s no other notebook-style foldable phone that impressed me more this year than this one.”



This makes it all the more disappointing that a sequel isn’t on the horizon this year. But that doesn’t mean OnePlus is done with foldables, and leaker Max Jambor revealed the existence of a device codenamed “Pagani” earlier this month.

It is, according to the tipster Abhiskek Yadav, set to be another foldable, and if it’s one for next year, then 2026 could be shaping up nicely for foldable phones.

Not only will we likely see annual updates from Samsung, but the first foldable iPhone set to appear towards the end of the year with a rumored price point that will likely make OnePlus’ offering even more appealing.