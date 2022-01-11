OnePlus 10 Pro release date, price, specs and latest news

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Screen size: 6.7 inches

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8, 12 GB

Storage: 128, 256 GB

Rear cameras: 48MP main; 50MP ultrawide; 8MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery size: 5,000 mAh

Charging speed: 80W wired; 50W wireless

Size: 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches

With the OnePlus 10 Pro now going on sale in China, it's only a matter of time before we can get the phone in the U.S. and U.K. In the meantime, we can admire the now complete list of enviable specs.

After teasing us with little bits of pieces of information for some time, OnePlus has just given us the full spec sheet, and wow, this is quite some phone. Our favorite parts include its ridiculously fast 80W charging, the revised 120Hz display and the second generation of Hasselblad-tuned cameras.

That phone has a tough act to follow. The OnePlus 9 Pro impressed us quite a lot, after all. But until we get our chance to review it, here's what you need to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available in China, with it officially going on sale on January 13. It starts at 4699 yuan, which is slightly cheaper than the starting price of the OnePlus 9 Pro last year. The 10 Pro goes up to 5299 yuan for the 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage version, which is again cheaper than the 5999 yuan that the top OnePlus 9 Pro cost at launch last year.

Converting currencies to figure out local phone pricing is tricky since there are different tax rates and other costs that make it harder to figure out than just a simple conversion. However, based on the figures above, it looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro will be a little cheaper than last year, even when it comes overseas to the U.S. and U.K.

When the phone will launch beyond China is unclear, and we're not sure if there will be a standard OnePlus 10 joining the OnePlus 10 Pro. Rumors have suggested the phone will launch in the U.S. and other nations in March or April following its China rollout.

OnePlus 10 Pro design

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10 Pro's look has been revealed, and reports of a “ polished series 9 ” weren't far off the mark.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro does look a little bit like the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, there's a noticeable difference in the camera array. It's a fairly big square block housed in a noticeably raised bump. The bump itself blends into the side of the phone not unlike the contour cut design Samsung popularized with its Galaxy S21 lineup.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Another thing we've learned from the OnePlus 10 Pro design reveal is OnePlus' ongoing partnership with Hasselblad remains firmly intact. That's great news as the Swedish lens specialist helped OnePlus dramatically improve the cameras on the OnePlus 9 series. We're hoping for similar advances with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus' will sell the OnePlus 10 Pro in two colors — Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest (green).

OnePlus 10 Pro display

OnePlus is once again using a 6.7-inch QHD display for the OnePlus 10 Pro. But while the size hasn't changed, some other things have.

The phone's display will have a 120Hz refresh rate and it will use new LTPO 2.0 technology. Following on from the first-gen LTPO panel in the OnePlus 9 Pro, which can dynamically scale from 120Hz down to 1Hz when a speedy refresh rate isn't needed, LTPO 2.0 will also make for an overall smoother display.

How this will work in practice wasn't made clear, but Lau noted LTPO 2.0 would facilitate a "new level of smoothness." Nevertheless, this could be a boon to players of fast-action mobile games, or even those looking top tap into the Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 cloud-based game streaming.

OnePlus 10 Pro cameras

Hasselblad is once again collaborating with OnePlus for the cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The new phone features a 48MP main camera along with a 50MP ultrawide shooter and 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom. That's the same setup as the OnePlus 9 Pro, save for a dedicated monochrome lens which is getting scrapped. The ultrawide lens has had a 150-degree field of view option added though, which is much wider than what you typically see from other smartphones.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Highlights of the camera features include the ability to shoot in 10-bit color from any rear lens for more natural and precise tones. An updated Hasselblad Pro mode lets you shoot in 12-bit RAW, and a new RAW Plus format combines enhanced detail with post-processing. A new Movie Mode for shooting video sounds a lot like the Cinematic mode Apple added to the iPhone 13 lineup, while the Master Style (sample shown below) is reminiscent of Apple's Photographic Styles feature.

(Image credit: OnePlus/Yin Chao)

The OnePlus 10 Pro also features a 32MP front camera, a jump up from the 16MP sensor on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Of course, OnePlus will need to ensure it does plenty of work on the image signal processing and computational photography side to earn a spot on our best camera phones list.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 promises 20% faster performance and 30% more power efficiency than the Snapdragon 888 found inside the OnePlus 9. Improvements to gaming and AI performance are also expected.

As for memory, that's comes in 8GB and 12GB versions. And there's two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. OnePlus is selling three versions of the phone in China: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. However, we'd expect just the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB to be sold globally, as has been the case in previous years.

OnePlus 10 Pro battery and 80W charging

OnePlus has upped both the battery capacity and charging power of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The cell has now expanded from 4,500 mAh to 5,000 mAh, which combined with the more efficient display will hopefully mean the new OnePlus will have much better battery life than the OnePlus 9 series, which has surprisingly weak longevity.

The already rapid 65W charging that OnePlus was using has now been turned up to 80W. That should keep the OnePlus 10 Pro at the top of the fastest charging phones list for the rest of the year. But perhaps more importantly, OnePlus is including the charger in the box, so you'll get that awesome speed by default.

OnePlus 10 Pro software

The OnePlus 10 Pro is going to see a big change for the OnePlus line up, thanks to the company having a closer relationship with sister brand Oppo. Both companies are set to merge its respective flavors of Android, Oxygen OS and Color OS, into a single, unified smartphone operating system.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first OnePlus device to use the new operating system when it launches. It was also announced that older OnePlus devices, up to and including the OnePlus 8, will be able to upgrade eventually.

"By combining our software resources to focus on one unified and upgraded operating system for both OnePlus and Oppo devices globally,” Lau said. ”We will combine the strengths from both into one even more powerful OS: the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS."

The new OS is keeping the Oxygen name, based on the official OnePlus 10 Pro spec sheet; long-time OnePlus fans will hope it keeps the same clean near-stock Android experience, too.

OnePlus 10 Pro: outlook

On paper, the OnePlus 10 Pro looks like it could be one of the best phones of the year. Unfortunately, we won't be able to prove or disprove that until the phone leaves China for its global debut in a few months' time.

The fast charging and display are likely to once again be the two strongest parts of the OnePlus 10 Pro experience. The new Oppo-ified software has us concerned about the user experience, but we'll have to wait and see.

The biggest thing we want to evaluate is the OnePlus 10 Pro's cameras, as it has stiff competition from the iPhone 13 Pro as well as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The OnePlus 9 Pro marked a huge leap in quality for the company's photography, thanks to Hasselblad's involvement. But the competition is tight to make it onto our best camera phones list.