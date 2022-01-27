Nokia is now making QLED TVs — yes, really

Some of the best TVs usually come with a hefty price tag, but that's not going to be the case for the new TVs coming from the Finnish phone brand.

Nokia has paired up with Austrian firm Streamview in order to manufacture a new range of affordable QLED TVs that are set to hit the European market later this month. According to flatpanelshd, the sizes are going to range from 43 inches all the way up to 70.

The TVs will reportedly be equipped with a subwoofer, three HDMI 2.0 ports, a built-in Chromecast as well as WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. The source also added that there's also going to be a Game mode, which could make gaming on next-gen consoles from the likes of the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED a smoother experience.

All of Nokia's TVs are going to be powered by a quad-core processor and will offer 8GB of storage for live TV recording. You can also take advantage of a few Smart TV features, thanks to the Android TV operating system. It allows you to access some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more.

That sounds like a promising set of specs, but there's a catch to the whole concept. According to flatpanelshd, despite the "QLED" name, the Nokia TVs don't feature an LED panel. Instead, the Finish tech company settled for classic LCD displays and added a Quantum Dot film layer in order to improve brightness and contrast levels.

Still, starting at €650 for the 43-inch set, these Nokia TVs are worth considering. The 55-inch size retails at €850, while the 58-inch has a €900 price tag. The biggest 70-inch model is priced at €1600.

The Nokia TVs will be available in select European markets later this month. Sadly, US and Canada-based customers won't be able to check out Nokia's new TV sets (at least that's going to be the case at launch). But if you're based in Europe, you can browse through the range at nokia.streamview.com.