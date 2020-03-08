New Google Pixel 4a images confirm this welcome change

Almost nothing about the Google Pixel 4a is a mystery at this point, and a new series of leaks confirm many of the features that we've been expecting to see on Google's next midrange phone.

A recent set of newly leaked images of the Pixel 4a give us a good sense of what the company's next affordable flagship will look like, while detailing some subtle but welcome changes over the Pixel 3a.

A series of images from leak account TechDroider shows the Pixel 4a in all of its glory, complete with the fingerprint sensor and larger camera bump we've been seeing in recent renders and leaks.

Google Pixel 4A .. Small + Powerful Camera + Better Design than Pixel 4/XL pic.twitter.com/aEdeyhgR9CMarch 7, 2020

But perhaps the most notable thing about these Pixel 4a images is what the front of the phone looks like. The Pixel 4a's bezels seem to be notably thinner than those of the Pixel 3a, with a punch-hole camera located at the top-left of the screen. We also see an attractive fabric case covering Google's latest phone.

TechDroider followed these images up with another, less sexy set of pics, this time detailing a caseless Pixel 4a from the rear. This leak doesn't tell us anything we don't already know, but does add more weight to the phone's rumored camera bump size as well as the return of the fingerprint reader.

The Google Pixel 4a is rumored to release this spring. But with Google's I/O 2020 conference cancelled, it's unclear when we'll get an official reveal. Expect more Pixel 4a leaks to surface in the coming weeks.