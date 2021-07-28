NBA Draft 2021 live stream: How to watch online, channel, start time

It's almost time for the NBA Draft 2021 live stream, and this year's edition actually has some consensus around those who know these things. Cade Cunningham is likely headed to Detroit as the No. 1 pick overall.

NBA Draft 2021 live stream start time, channel Round 1 starts at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, July 29

Channels: ABC, ESPN and ESPN3

Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

Behind him? We're not going to claim to know the order they'll go in, but Scottie Barnes, Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are all likely to fill out the No. 2-6 picks. And let's look at the drama inherent in those picks.

Previously, word was that Evan Mobley was locked into number 2, but many are starting to think that the Rockets will take Jalen Green (fresh out of the G League's Ignore). Jalen Suggs is a dark-horse for the No. 2 pick.

But let's cut to the chase: we've got everything you need to watch the 2021 NBA Draft online, and the order of draft picks as well.

How to watch the NBA Draft 2021 with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- and you can't watch the NBA Draft 2021 on the services you already pay for, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

NBA Draft 2021 live streams in the US

In the U.S. the NBA Draft airs on ABC, ESPN and ESPN3, at 8 p.m. ET, with pre-show coverage starting half an hour earlier.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.

We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas) it does have ESPN and ESPN3

ESPN is included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 per month normally, and is currently $10 for the first month right now.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and ESPN3 in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. Fubo doesn't have TNT.View Deal

NBA Draft 2021 live streams in the UK

Even though the NBA season is over Sky Sports is still your destination. Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena will host the NBA Draft starting at 12:30 a.m. BST.

NBA Draft 2021 live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can get the NBA Draft 2021 both on TSN4 and SN360, and TSN and Sportsnet can both be added to your existing cable package.

NBA Draft 2021 pick order