MLB live stream 2021: How to watch every single baseball game online

We're knee-deep in the new season of MLB live streams, and the biggest name in the game is Shohei Ohtani — the pitcher with a bat that other pitchers fear. All of this action is sending fans scrambling for their regional sport networks, which are often hard to find online. And as the new season is now live, people are noticing there's a few differences between this season and the shortened run from last year.

The A's, White Sox and Red Sox lead the American League, with pretty similar records. Boston has the worst win percentage of the bunch, at 0.581, while Chicago is the best at 0.610 and Oakland is nipping at their heels at 0.605. Over in the NL, the Mets lead the NL East, but their 0.556 win percentage isn't great compared to the Giants' NL West record (0.619).

As for what's next for the rest of the season, the All-Star Game is set for July 13. The MLB Draft will happen adjacent to the game. Except, as of right now, it will no longer happen at Atlanta's Truist Park. While this was the original location for the 2020 All-Star Game, which had been cancelled, the MLB decided to uproot the game because Georgia's new voting laws unfairly restrict the ability to vote for people of color. There is no news about where the game will be instead.

The one thing up in the air is the post-season schedule. We shall see if the league and the players' union can reach a pact.

As for how to watch the season's games, ESPN will have some national games, but a lot of local games require either a cable service or AT&T TV. More details below.

How to watch MLB live streams with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, and you can't watch your local networks, and are unable to follow your favorite squad. Live streams are still possible in your new neck of the woods, though, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

MLB live streams in the US: Where to watch online

While many lIve TV streaming services offer a lot of channels that MLB games are on, many cord-cutters will rely on AT&T TV to get their local games. For example, YES (for the Yankees), Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FOX Sports San Diego (Padres) and ATT SportsNet-RM (Rockies) are all on AT&T TV and nowhere else.

ESPN, the home of some nationally-broadcast games, is on Sling TV, one of the best streaming service options for watching MLB games — and one of the most affordable ways to cut the cord.

For out-of-market games, you can get MLB.TV ($25 per month/$129 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

AT&T TV is the destination for cord-cutters looking for their regional sports. Make sure your local sports network is in your package when signing up. AT&T TV starts at $69.99 per month, and packs more than 65 channels.View Deal

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which costs $45 as getting only one half ($30 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.View Deal

MLB live streams in the UK: Where to watch online

There's only one home for 2021 MLB live streams in the United Kingdom: BT Sport. They've acquired the rights for MLB action in the UK through 2021. Games are broadcast across their many channels, including BT Sport ESPN.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

MLB live streams in Canada: Where to watch online

Whether you're a Toronto Blue Jays fan or want to watch all the MLB live streams across the league, you've got options in Canada.

Select games are available via cable on Sportsnet, TSN, TVA Sports and RDS, depending on your language of choice and region. You can watch these services online as well, by signing in via your TV login credentials (or buying the service by itself).

TSN has a lot of the games that air on ESPN, while Sportsnet is the home of the Blue Jays.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.