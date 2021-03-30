Michigan vs UCLA live stream: How to watch Elite 8 game online

Michigan vs UCLA channel, start time The Michigan vs UCLA live stream will begin at 9:57 p.m. ET / 6:57 p.m. PT Tuesday March 30th.

It will be on TBS.

The Michigan vs UCLA live stream features the top-seeded Wolverines taking on one of this year’s ‘Cinderella teams’ in the Bruins. It will be chalk or upset for those whose brackets remain intact for this March Madness live stream.

When you think of UCLA basketball you generally think “11-time national champions.” You don’t think “underdog.” Yet that is the reality right now for Mick Cronin’s Bruins. After an 18-9 record this season, UCLA found itself coming out of the Pac-12 as a First Four team. However, they have pushed themselves into more familiar territory to their fans. The Bruins rattled off wins against Michigan State, BYU, Abilene Christian and their extremely impressive overtime win over second-seeded Alabama in the Sweet 16.

UCLA has made it to this point thanks in large part to their sophomore guard tandem of Jamie Jaquez Jr and Johnny Juzang. The two have combined to average 36 points per game with Jaquez netting 20ppg to lead the team. While those two have led the way overall offensively, it was a total team effort to get by the Crimson Tide as six Bruins finished in double figures in scoring. A win for the Bruins and they would join the 2011 VCU Rams as the only teams to go from the First Four to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan (23-4) has enjoyed a solid run to the Elite Eight. Their closest thing to a scare came in the second round when they trailed LSU by 5 points midway through the second half, but they quickly bounced back to take control. Michigan has had to figure out how to use everyone on their roster since they lost senior forward Isaiah Livers to a stress fracture in the Big 10 Tournament. Since Livers went down, 7’1 freshman Hunter Dickinson has stepped up in the post, while sophomore guard Franz Wagner has helped run the offense. Wagner is coming off a 13-point 10-rebound 5-assist performance against FSU in the Sweet 16.

Michigan enters the game as a 7-point favorite. The over/under is 136.

