Epic Memorial Day TV sale takes $150 off Vizio 65-inch Quantum TV

Memorial Day Weekend is the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment set. And this year as a part of its Memorial Day deals, B&H is rolling out some great deals, including $150 off the Vizio M-Series Quantum M658-G1 65-inch 4K TV.

Get one while they last: this HD TV is normally advertised at $749 from B&H, but at the moment, you can pick one up for just $599. It's one of the top Memorial Day TV deals we've seen all weekend.

Vizio M-Series Quantum M658-G1: was $749 now $599 @ B&H

The 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 Quantum Dot LED panel on this 65-inch TV is absolutely gorgeous, and it's one of the best TVs that Vizio has to offer right now. The display is incredibly bright, and colors are pleasingly vibrant. View Deal

Vizio's M-Series Quantum M658-G1 is a beautiful 65-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) TV that delivers bright, vibrant color. In Vizio M Series Quantum review, we praised the M658-G1 for its crisp quantum-dot display, decent audio quality, and flexible smart TV features.

The enhanced display delivers wonderful color and brightness, and Vizio's SmartCast operating system has an excellent synergy with free content, included apps, and built-in Google Chromecast. When you add it all up, this one of the best TVs you can buy (if you have the space for it).

Complete with four HDMI ports, one USB port, RCA stereo jacks, and a connection for HD antennas, this TV is all about connectivity. (We do wish it had Bluetooth, though.)

In our tests, we found the M658-G1 to have smooth streaming capabilities, excellent color quality, and exceedingly vibrant visuals. This is a smart TV that is sure to please even the most finicky of binge-watchers.