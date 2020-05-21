Best Memorial Day TV sales 2020: 4K TV deals from Best Buy, Target, more

Memorial Day TV sales are finally here. While most retailers use the holiday to focus on summer and outdoor deals, others use the unofficial start of the summer to offer killer discounts on 4K TVs. As a result, Memorial Day TV sales are renown for their steep price cuts.

So far, the Memorial Day TV sales you can get now are offering discounts on budget 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and mainstream sets from the likes of Vizio, TCL, and Sony. With the best Memorial Day sales right around the corner, we're rounding up the top Memorial Day TV sales you can get right now.

Memorial Day TV sales

32-49 inch TV sales

TCL 32" Roku Smart TV: $129 @ Target

The cheapest Memorial Day TV sale we've seen, Target has the TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $129.99. Though we wouldn't normally recommend a 720p TV, this one is cheap enough that it won't break any budget. View Deal

Samsung 43" 4K Crystal UHD: was $369 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 8-Series 4K TV uses Samsung's Crystal processor to render everything you watch in 4K resolution. It also offers HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Sony 43" X800H 4K Smart TV: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Sony X800H packs a 2160p Triluminos 43-inch display, 4K HDR Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality Pro to deliver rich, lifelike color reproduction. This Android Smart TV with Google Assistant also has two 10W X-balanced built-in speakers for powerful, well-balanced sound.View Deal

50-59 inch TV sales

Vizio 50" 4K Smart TV: was $359 now $299 @ Dell

The Vizio V505 features a full-array backlight, which means blacks will look darker and inkier when watching your favorite shows. It offers Vizio's SmartCast tech, which lets you stream from popular apps like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney Plus. Even better, it comes with a free $50 Dell eGift card. View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Dell

Samsung's premium QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors and solid picture quality. As part of its Memorial Day TV sales, Dell is slashing up to $2,000 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $897. View Deal

LG 55" OLED B9 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Dell

The B9 series is LG's entry-level OLED TV. But don't let the entry-level part fool you. This 2019 OLED TV delivers deep blacks, sharp contrast, and all the vivid colors associated with OLED TVs. This is one of the cheapest Memorial Day TV sales we've seen on an OLED TV. View Deal

LG E8 55" 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,429 @ Dell

Despite being a 2018 TV, the LG E8 series is still one of the best TVs on the market. It offers 4K upscaling, LG's ThinQ AI, and support for various HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. It's over $1,000 off at Dell right now.View Deal

LG 55" OLED C9 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice LG C9 OLED blew us away with its impressive picture quality and sound. It offers best-in-class performance, extremely smooth action, and excellent color quality. Best Buy and Amazon have it on sale, although Amazon has it on sale for $1,496.99.View Deal

60-85 inch TV sales

Hisense 70" 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $509 @ Best Buy

Here's one of the best Memorial Day TV sales we've seen. Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $509. That's an absurdly cheap price for a 70-inch 4K TV. (By comparison, a JVC 70-inch TV hit $520 over the holidays). The TV offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well as Roku's excellent platform for streaming apps. View Deal

LG 60" 4K Smart TV: was $549 now $499 @ Dell

This 60-inch LG 4K TV offers a lot of bang for your buck. It run on the webOS platform and packs 4K resolution, HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate. It even comes with a free $50 Dell eGift card. View Deal

Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $749 now $599 @ B&H Photo

One of the best Memorial Day TV sales you'll find — the Editors' Choice Vizio (M658-G1) offers plenty of ports and features at an amazing price point. It also offers great brightness and HDR performance, solid color and picture quality, and better-than-average sound. It's $150 off and an absolute steal at this price. View Deal

Sony 65" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

With a 4K HDR processor X1 Extreme, full-array local dimming and X-tended Dynamic Range PRO, this Sony TV gives you an incredible cinematic experience. What's more, it works with Google Home and Amazon Alexa and has Android TV built-in. View Deal