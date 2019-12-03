Best MacBook deals of Cyber Monday 2019

There's never been a better time to buy a MacBook. Thanks to the deluge of MacBook Cyber Monday deals that hit the web today, we're seeing both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro at some of their lowest prices of all time.

Highlights include the 2017 MacBook Air for $649, which is $350 off and the best price we've ever seen for this still-great laptop. If you need something more modern, the 2019 MacBook Air can be had for as little as $899 at Best Buy.

For those seeking more power, there are tons of great MacBook Pro deals available now, including the lowest price ever for the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. We've even seen some deals pop up on the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

If you're shopping the Apple Store, you can get up to $200 in Apple gift cards with the purchase of select MacBook models. But if you're looking for dollar-off savings, you're better off sticking to the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.

Cyber Monday is entering the home stretch, but except a few more deals to pop up, so be sure to bookmark this page for the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals.

MacBook Cyber Monday deals available now

MacBook Air (13-inch|2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air might have been replaced, but it's a tried-and-true model that's beloved with good reason(s): excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now $350 off, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine. View Deal

MacBook Air (13-inch|128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Want something more modern? The redesigned MacBook Air has been on sale across the internet, but while other deals have died, Best Buy's $200 discount on this Space Grey|Core i5|8GB of RAM|128GB SSD model is still alive. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB model) on sale for $1,199.99. That's an all-time price low for this Mac. It packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM a 256GB SSD and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.View Deal