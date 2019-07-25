New Leak Confirms Galaxy Note 10+ 5G on Verizon, Free Note 10 with Preorder

If a leaked Verizon promotion is true, the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is now confirmed. It also looks pretty sweet in the official photos, confirming the leaked renders.

First reported by Android Central, the leak was provided by reliable rumormonger Evan Blass, so it’s most probably true.

If confirmed, this contradicts previous reports that said that 6.8-inch 5G-connected Note 10 will only be available in South Korea. Now it seems that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ beast will be roaming the Verizon 5G network, which is live in five cities at this point: Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Providence, Rhode Island, and St.Paul, Minnesota.

The Verizon 5G Unlimited service is available at an extra charge of $10 per month, with no restrictions on video streaming or hotspot. So far, however, the experience with the Verizon 5G network has been a mixed bag of fast speed and pain.

Perhaps because the Galaxy Note 10+ G5 will be a hard sell — given its steep price tag and lack of distinctive features beyond the S-pen — Verizon is throwing in a free Galaxy Note 10, also seen on the promotion from its back. If you pre-order the 5G version with an Unlimited contract, you will reportedly get your free 6.3-inch unit with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If the promo is real, the Note 10+ 5G will be added to list of four 5G-enabled phones offered by Verizon. The first two are the Moto Z3 and the Moto Z4 with the 5G Moto Mod installed on their back. Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the $999 LG V50 ThinQ.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 line will launch on August 7. Until then, follow our Galaxy Note 10 news and hub page for all the latest info.