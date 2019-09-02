Killer Deal: Up to $460 Off Alienware Rigs

School season has officially started for some students, but if you're still looking for a new PC, Dell is offering some excellent discounts today.

For a limited time, the PC manufacturer is taking 17% off its Alienware line of gaming PCs via coupon code "IGD17". The coupon stacks with Dell's current Labor Day discounts, which take from $50 to $200 off select systems. (Eligible items are marked with the line "save an extra 17% with code "IGD17").

Dell's coupons typically take 5% or 10% off, so this 17% off discount is one of the more aggressive discounts we've seen from Dell this year. The coupon can even be applied to the new Alienware m15 lineup and the new Alienware m17 lineup. Noteworthy deals include:

Alienware m15: was $1,379 now $912.99 @ Dell

The Alienware m15 packs a Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hybrid drive, and a GTX 1060 GPU. Coupon "IGD17" drops its price to $912.99, which is a whopping $467 off. It's one of the least-expensive Alienware laptops we've seen. View Deal

Alienware New m15: was $1,449 now $1,203.49 @ Dell

The new m15 sports a modern design with a soft-touch finish and dual-intake/dual exhaust ventilation. It features a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1660 Ti graphics. Use coupon "IGD17" to drop its price to $1,203.49. That's $296 off and the best discount we've seen for Dell's new m15 lineup.View Deal

Alienware Aurora: was $1,069 now $746.99 @ Dell

The Aurora is Alienware's classic gaming desktop. It features a Core i5-9400 six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. Coupon code "IGD17" drops its price to an all-time low of $746.99. View Deal

Alienware 25" Monitor: was $499 now $279.99 @ Dell

The AW2518HF monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It has HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity and 1080p resolution. The coupon doesn't apply, but it's cheaper than Amazon's price and at an all-time price low.View Deal

Make sure to check out our main Labor Day sales hub for today's best deals.