iPhone 9 pre-orders may come with free AirPods

The iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2) should be Apple's first smartphone for 2020 at a very aggressive price. And it may come with a bundle deal that's too good to be true.

According to MySmartPrice, a Korean Telecom retail store has posted pre-order posters for the iPhone 9 that suggest that the phone could come with Apple's very popular AirPods.

The iPhone 9 is expected to feature a fast A13 Bionic processor inside a design that's reminiscent of the iPhone 8, complete with 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID sensor. It could be one of the best cheap phones of the year.

This would be a very aggressive deal, but it's not clear whether the free AirPods with preorders would be specific to this Korean carrier or something Apple would also offer itself or approve for U.S. carriers.

The AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, thanks to their easy pairing, good audio quality and solid battery life. Right now they cost $139 for the regular charging case and $169 with wireless charging case. My guess is that this promo would include the former.

It's not mentioned in this new report, but another recent leak points to a possible iPhone 9 Plus/iPhone SE 2 Plus model that would have a slightly larger 5.4-inch display and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. So you wouldn't need a power button.

Apple is rumored to be releasing the iPhone 9 as early as March, but it's not clear what impact the coronavirus may have on that release window. One analyst says that the epidemic could decrease iPhone production by as much as 10%.

If you're looking for Apple bundles or other low-cost ways to join the AirPods fad, check out our roundup of the best fake AirPods.