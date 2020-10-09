iPhone 12 colors may have just leaked — and there are some big surprises

Days before the debut of the iPhone 12, we have more information about what colors to expect for Apple's new phone. Only this rumor conflicts with previous leaks about potential iPhone 12 colors.

The latest news comes from leaker Roland Quandt, who tweeted color and storage options for all four models. That information comes from a single retailer, according to Quandt, and it promises green, blue, gold, gray and silver colors for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly come in grey, gold and silver. These color options largely match what we just saw from the new iPad Air 4, which comes in green, sky blue, rose gold, silver and space gray.

Quandt's rumors are usually fairly reliable, though this particular report doesn't match what we've heard from other phone leakers. A WinFuture report from earlier this month forecast iPhone 12 mini colors of black, white, blue, red, yellow and coral. That report also claimed the other iPhone 12 models would come in black, white and silver.

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, 128 GB, 256 GBGreen, Blue, Gold, Grey, Silver iPhone 12 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GBGreen, Blue, Gold, Grey, SilveriPhone 12 Pro 128 GB, 256GB, 512 GBGrey, Gold, SilveriPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GBGrey, Gold, SilverSays one retailer.October 8, 2020

One of the persistent rumors surrounding the iPhone 12 from the start is that Apple was considering a navy blue option for the Pro models. Both of these later color rumors suggest that option is now off the table. An April report suggested the entry-level iPhones might arrive with light blue, violet and orange colors.

Usually by this point, there tends to be a consensus on iPhone rumors, so the fact that we're hearing so many conflicting reports on the iPhone 12 color options suggests that Apple may have some surprises at the Oct. 13 event where it's unveiling the new devices. Everyone does seem to agree that the color options will be more extensive for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, though.

Quandt's retailer source also supplies some information about the storage options for the four upcoming iPhone 12 models, with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 starting at 64GB of storage; you'll also be able to buy 128GB and 256GB versions. As for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start with 128GB of storage, along with 256GB and 512GB options.

That's good news about the iPhone 12 Pro capacities. One of our biggest complaints about the iPhone 11 Pro was its 64GB base storage — a pretty paltry amount for a $999 model that's carrying a Pro label.

We'll find out exactly what Apple has planned for its new phones — and any other products it plans to announce alongside the iPhone 12 — on October 13 when Apple's iPhone 12 event gets underway at 1 p.m. EDT.