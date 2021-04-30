iPad mini 6 could launch this spring after all — here's why

The iPad mini 6 was missing from Apple's Spring Loaded event lineup this month, along with a few other things we were expecting to see. But its debut might still be in the cards after all, and it could be only a matter of weeks away.

MySmartPrice has spotted EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) documentation listing a number of Apple tablet product numbers. They specifically mention iPadOS 14, so we can safely say that the device (or devices) in question is an iPad. EEC listings usually indicate an imminent product launch, so if this is the iPad mini 6, it could be revealed some time over the next few weeks.

There are 12 model numbers in total: A2459, A2460, A2461, A2567, A2568, A2569, A2377, A2378, A2588, A2589, A2602 and A2604. Rather than 12 separate devices, it's likely that they refer to different variations of the same tablet. For example, an LTE only iPad mini 6, or a Wi-Fi only version.

The last iPad mini released in 2019, and the iPad mini 6 has been rumored for release in the first half of 2021. Another tablet we were expecting to see at the Spring Loaded event is the refreshed entry-level iPad. The design is somewhat outdated now, and we're hoping for a tablet sporting a sleeker design, Touch ID and beefed-up display.

But it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Apple CEO Tim Cook has warned of shortages of the already-announced iPad 2021 and iMac 2021. Both devices are available to pre-order starting today, but the semiconductor shortages that are causing supply issues for the PS5 and Xbox Series X have afflicted a slew of industries, and Apple is feeling the strain as well.

With the chip supply constraints are forecasted to persist for at least another six months, Apple is prepping to be unable to meet the demand for its newly announced products. If we do see the iPad mini 6 make an appearance in the next month or so, expect similar issues to affect stock of the tablet.