iOS 15.2 incoming — 10 biggest changes for your iPhone

iOS 15.2, the latest iOS 15 software update, is coming very soon to an iPhone near you. Apple has already seeded the second release candidate for its software update to developers and beta testers, which usually happens right before a launch.

Because we've had a few iOS 15.2 beta releases, we have a pretty good idea about what's coming to iPhones once the software comes out. The latest report, from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, chronicles new features such as nudity detection in Messages to safeguard kids' accounts to the arrival of a Hide My Email feature announced earlier this year.

But those are just some of the features that iOS 15.2 delivers. Here's a closer look at the biggest changes making their way to the iPhone. (iPadOS 15.2, the software update for Apple's tablets, introduces similar changes to iPads.)

Nudity detection in Messages

(Image credit: Mark Gurman / Bloomberg)

Gurman specifically mentioned Apple's latest attempts to curb child abuse online. After the CSAM detection fiasco, Apple instead spent some time on another methods that raise fewer privacy concerns.

In a November beta release, Apple added the ability to detect nudity in Messages for child-owned iPhones. According to Gurman, when Messages detects a sexually explicit photo in Messages, it will blur the image and warn the child. If the child continues to try to view the picture, Messages will warn them once again.

Regardless, the child will be able to alert a parent within Messages. Parents will need to opt-in to this feature in a family-shared account. It also seems like the iPhone will analyze the messages for explicit images on-device, so it appears that this won't be a privacy issue.

I'm sure there are adults who would appreciate this feature, too.

Digital Legacy

Apple is also tackling the concern of what happens to our data when we die. With Digital Legacy, iPhone users can designate a person who will receive their data upon death.

This includes everything from messages to photos and contacts. The designated person can even get your device backups.

Notification Summary

Notification Summary in iOS 15. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple introduced the Notification Summary when iOS 15 launched in the fall, but it's kind of a mess. iOS 15.2 fixes things by condensing everything into a single card rather than the current multi-card method. The idea is to keep the summary more relevant and less overwhelming.

Face ID and third-party repairs

We've reported this before, but Apple is changing its stance on repairs from non-partner third-party repair shops. When iFixit did its teardown of the iPhone 13, it learned that replacing the screen can deactivate Face ID permanently.

Apple confirmed that it had reversed this stance and that a future software update would allow Face ID to continue working with all third-party repairs. We think that update is iOS 15.2 since the software update is adding a Parts & Services screen that shows whether any replacement parts used on your phone are certified by Apple.

Macro mode controls on iPhone 13 Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have a macro photography mode that kicks in automatically when you get close to a subject. While it's a nifty feature, it can be annoying in some situations and Apple has confirmed that it will be adding an option to disable macro mode.

Gurman says this is coming in iOS 15.2 with a prominent button to let you better control your photography experience.

Find My enhancements

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 15.2 will also see improvements to the Find My network and AirTag compatibility. You will be able to actively search for AirTags nearby versus passively before. It used to be that if an unknown AirTag was on your person, your iPhone would alert you. But now you will be able to check before you leave, for example, to make sure you're not accidentally taking an unknown AirTag with you.

And in the next update, Find My will be able to find an iPhone in battery save mode for up to five hours.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Back in October, Apple announced a voice-only plan for Apple Music that would let you use Apple's streaming music service at a lower rate than its usual $9.99/month subscription. The catch is that the $4.99 voice-only Apple Music plan only works through Siri.

It's widely thought that Apple will launch this plan at the same time that iOS 15.2 arrives.

App Privacy Report

One of the biggest additions in iOS 15.2 will be the App Privacy Report Apple first promised when it previewed the iOS 15 update over the summer. This dashboard shows which apps are tracking you and what permissions they're using. Specifically, you'll get to see whether apps are trying to use your contacts, mic, camera and location over the past week.

The App Privacy Report a nice step in the right direction for smartphone privacy. If you don't like what the report spits out, you can adjust permissions — or decide to remove the app altogether.

Hide My Email

During the iOS 15 announcement, Apple said Mail was getting a Hide My Email feature. This would allow you to spoof your email address to maintain some privacy. Just tap the cc field when drafting a new email and the option will appear.

Don't worry about missing out on receiving emails to that spoofed address. Apple will create a new address on its end and forward the messages to you. It's definitely a welcome feature and one sorely needed on most, if not all, email services.

Emergency call shortcut

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On iPhones with home buttons, you could trigger an emergency call by pressing the home button five times. That feature never got translated to iPhones with Face ID, but it looks like iOS 15.2 will finally address that.

Pressing the power button five times in quick succession will activate an emergency call, with an 8-second delay to prevent accidental calls.

iOS 15.2 outlook

We expect iOS 15.2 any day now, so be looking for the update on your iPhone. All of these changes seem like strong additions, with our one question being whether every phone capable of running iOS 15.2 — basically the iPhone 6s and later — can support Messages nudity detection. If the detection happens on-device, we're not sure if older iPhones will have AI horsepower to analyze and blur the inappropriate messages. After all, some of iOS 15's more advanced features require newer iPhones.

Gurman notes that iOS 15.2 will not include universal control or digital ID cards, which will let you store digital copies of your drivers license on your iPhone. Those features will be implemented at a later time.