Hurry! Verizon flash sale knocks $500 off iPhone 11 Pro Max

A new iPhone 12 announcement is expected shortly, but if you're not a fan of Apple's incremental upgrades — this weekend's Verizon flash sale is knocking $500 off the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Through Sunday, you can get the iPhone 11 Pro Max on sale for $25 per month via Verizon's 24-month installment plan. That comes out to $600 total, which is $500 off and one of the best iPhone deals we've seen. Even better, no trade-in is required. (Click on the blue text marked "see the details" to get more info. Details are under the "Promo 1" tab).

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is one of the best phones in the market. It sports a 6.5-inch OLED HDR display, Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, and triple 12MP ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras. Unlike the iPhone 11 Pro, the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts an epic 12-hour battery life. (The former dies out after 10:24). Simply put, this is the iPhone you buy when don't want compromises.

If you're not a fan of the iPhone, Verizon also has the Galaxy Note 20 5G on sale for $25 per month via a 24-month Verizon installment plan. That amounts to $600 total and $400 in savings. (By comparison, the unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G costs $799 at Amazon). It's true that Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, but if you can't wait till then — or if you were already planning on joining Verizon — this is as good as it gets in terms of savings.

All deals are available online only through Sunday.