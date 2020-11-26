Hurry! Amazon Echo Buds hit their cheapest price ever at $79

Amazon’s Echo Buds has seen their share of price drops, but for Black Friday, the earbuds are cheaper than they’ve ever been at $79. Amazon is cutting the price by $50 on these Alexa-enabled headphones that usually sell for $129.

For good measure, Amazon is also throwing a 6-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, giving shoppers a whopping $98 in savings. Anyone who hasn’t already enjoyed a free trial of Music Unlimited can get their six free months from Amazon.

Amazon Echo Buds: $79 with 6 months Music Unlimited

There’s more to these wireless Alexa-enabled earbuds than meets the eye. On top of letting you take Alexa with you on-the-go, the Echo Buds also offer a host of features, from Bose Active Noise Reduction technology to support for other smart assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Amazon’s earbuds also deliver up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Plus, Echo Buds are sweat-resistant, so they’re a reliable companion whether you’re trail running or working out at home.

Meanwhile, an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will give you access to Amazon’s endless music library with no ad interruptions and with limitless skips so you can listen to the songs you want to hear, whenever, wherever.

We’re keeping a sharp eye out for all the best Black Friday deals on headphone and earbuds, so be sure to check back this weekend for additional savings as well as a look at the best Cyber Monday deals .