HP goes all in on wireless gaming accessories

HP has announced a new line of gaming gear for late 2020, some of which you were probably expecting, and some of which came out of left field. The popular HP Omen 30L Desktop, for example, will be available with Nvidia’s three new GPUs: the GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070. Two new gaming monitors will also be on offer.

What’s more surprising, however, is that the company seems to be going all-in on wireless accessories, with the HP Omen Frequency Wireless Headset, the HP Omen Vector Wireless Mouse and the HP Omen Space Wireless TLKL Keyboard. HP has produced many gaming peripherals in the past, but wireless tech is a relatively new frontier for the old warhorse.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Omen 30L desktop

Gamers have been incredibly excited about Nvidia’s new GPUs ever since their official announcement a few weeks ago, and HP will integrate them into its Omen desktop line within the next few months. The HP Omen 30L will offer models with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 and the GeForce RTX 3070 starting in “Holiday 2020.” Since the GPUs themselves will be out later this month, that’s arguably a somewhat long wait — although if you don’t want to build or upgrade a gaming PC yourself, the wait might be worth it.

HP hasn’t provided pricing details on the upgraded Omen 30Ls, but we can do a little back-of-the-napkin math to get a good estimate. At present, you can get an HP Omen 30L with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super for $2,000; the new GPUs will likely increase the cost by a few hundred dollars. For a high-end Omen 30L, somewhere between $2,100 and $2,500 seems reasonable.

HP will also release two new gaming monitors, the HPX24i and HPX24ih, although you may not want to use them with high-end Omen 30Ls. The monitors differ only in that the X24ih offers an adjustable height stand. Otherwise, they’re both 1080p models with 144 Hz refresh rates and AMD FreeSync technology. The X24i costs $230, whereas the X24ih costs $250. Since neither one offers quad HD or UHD options, they don’t seem like the right choices for a 30L with a new Nvidia card.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Omen wireless accessories

While HP’s new lineup does indeed include desktops and monitors, the big focus this time around seems to be on wireless accessories. HP has three wireless accessories in the works: the HP Omen Frequency Wireless Headset, the HP Omen Vector Wireless mouse and the HP Omen Spacer Wireless TKL keyboard.

The HP Omen Frequency Wireless Headset will be available in December and retail for $170. The big selling point here seems to be a 30-hour battery life, but otherwise, it’s pretty similar to what competing wireless gaming headsets offer: 7.1 surround sound, variable equalization levels, customizable lighting and USB-C charging.

The HP Omen Vector Wireless Mouse is available right now at HP’s website and costs $100. Unlike most wireless gaming mice, the HP Omen Vector charges via USB-C, and HP claims that you can get 10 hours of play with only five minutes of charging. Beyond that, the mouse features mechanical switches and a 16,000 DPI Pixart sensor, like many other high-end gaming mice.

Finally, there’s the HP Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard, which you can pre-order now on HP’s website for $160. (HP doesn’t give a release date for this one.) The big draw for this keyboard seems to be that it costs a lot less than competing mechanical wireless keyboards — and the Omen Spacer Wireless TKL uses authentic Cherry MX Brown switches, on top of that. That could be a tempting package, provided you’re willing to live without a number pad.

In any case, HP’s plan for the rest of the year is to go big on powerful desktops and wireless gaming accessories. If you want a UHD monitor to complete your setup, however, you’ll have to look toward HP’s existing lineup.