New HP Envy 15 is a MacBook Pro killer for $500 less

The new HP Envy 15 is here to fill a needed space in the laptop world for creatives looking for a big-screen laptop that won't break the bank.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is powerful but it starts at $2,399. The HP Envy 15 starts at a much more affordable $1,349 and a system that's comparably configured to the 16-inch MacBook Pro costs under $1,900. That's $500 less.

HP says you can expect up to 33% faster video editing for the HP Envy 15. And you can even get this laptop with a touchscreen OLED display, something you won't find on a MacBook.

HP's new Envy 15 is just one of the many new laptops that the company is announcing, which could pry people away from Apple as they await 10th Gen processors coming to the MacBook Pro.

HP ENVY 15 Specs Starting Price: $1,349

Display: 15.6-inch 4K DisplayHDR True Black, 400

Dimensions: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7 inch

CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i9 CPUs

GPU: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

SSD: Up to 2TB

RAM: Up to 32GB

Battery Life: 16:30 (claimed)

Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 2x USB-A, HDMI out

HP is scheduled to release the Envy 15 in June, with a starting price of $1,349. It's not the only laptop HP is updating, as the company will push out a new HP Envy 13 (with 10th Gen Intel CPUs) in May, with pricing starting at $999.

HP Envy 15 design

While the HP Envy line is arguably a more-affordable version of the HP Spectre line, the HP Envy 15 is still a sleek machine. This silver aluminum laptop packs a 15.6-inch screen into a 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7 inch chassis, for a 82.6% screen-to-body ratio.

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Envy 15 sports a serious minimalist look, but as you might not notice at first glance, it packs a lot of features just a click away in its new all-in-one keyboard, bringing buttons for the camera shutter, microphone mute, right alongside the fingerprint reader, power and HP Command Center buttons.

The other big change in the Envy 15 is that this is the first time HP's put a glass layer on its touchpad.

HP Envy 15 display

The HP Envy 15 has screens built for gamers and creators alike. Available with and without a touchscreen, both options are VESA Certified, meeting display standards.

(Image credit: HP)

The Touch display is an OLED panel with DisplayHDR True Black, for the crazy 100,000:1 contrast ratio, while the non-touch meets the DisplayHDR 400 standard and has a max of 600 nits of brightness and an anti-glare display.

HP says each unit is color calibrated for accuracy to meet the Delta E < 2 standard, and that it should output 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

HP Envy 15 performance

We're seeing that the HP Envy will be sold with at least two CPU options, with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i9 CPUs, from Intel's H-Series. For graphics, HP's offering up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, though the entry-level GPUs aren't noted.

To keep your system from overheating, HP's built in a vapor chamber and dual 12-volt fans, making this the first Envy with "gaming-glass thermals" according to HP. This should allow for 33% more processor power. Also helping you get things done is HP Dynamic Power, which "intelligently" (HP's word) manages power usage between the CPU and GPU.

All of that, according to HP, provides much better performance when compared to comparable MacBook Pros. When Core i7 models were compared, the Envy 15 enabled 33% faster video editing in Adobe Rush and 13% faster video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro.

For storage, you can get the HP Envy 15 with up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. And for your memory, the Envy 15 supports up to 32GB of RAM.

HP Envy 15 battery life

HP quotes the Envy 15 as lasting up to 16.5 hours on a single charge, using the MobileMark test. We look forward to seeing how long it lasts on our web surfing-based battery test.

You should be able to refuel the Envy 15 fast with HP Fast Charge. HP quotes the laptop as able to recharge about 50% charge in just 45 minutes.

HP Envy 15 ports

The Envy 15 packs dual Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, dual USB-A ports and HDMI out. Makes me wonder why Apple is still sticking with just Thunderbolt 3 ports.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Envy 15 outlook

We can't wait to see if HP's battery life claims stack up, as well as learn about how the different versions of the HP Envy 15 are customized, as this early release info says "up to" a lot, and doesn't provide the entry-level model's specs.

But if this screen looks as good in person as it does on paper, then the Envy looks like it could draw a few eyes.